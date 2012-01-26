LONDON Jan 26 Italian government bond yields and the cost of insuring against a default fell on Thursday, helped by solid demand for short-term debt at an auction.

Italian 10-year government bond yields were 15 basis points lower on the day at 6.09 percent, while the cost of insuring against a default fell 29 bps to 410 bps according to five-year CDS prices from Markit.

Italy sold the top planned amount of 5 billion euros of zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds, meeting sound demand ahead of a crucial sale of five- and 10-year paper on Monday.

"They were good results, there was overbidding in both the auctions. They saw good domestic demand and now the bonds are tightening all across the curve ahead of Monday's bond auction," a trader said.

The better tone helped to push default insurance costs and bond yields lower acrosss the region's other peripheral states. (Reporting by William James)