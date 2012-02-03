LONDON Feb 3 The German Bund future opened higher on Friday but would likely remain range-bound before key U.S. jobs data, while investors also held their breath for an expected meeting of senior euro zone officials on Monday.

Euro zone finance ministers aim to approve the second financing package for Greece that day, including agreement on official new financing, the size of voluntary losses private bondholders are willing to accept and new reforms Athens must undertake.

That was likely to keep prices vulnerable to headlines intra-day, but for now market participants would look to U.S. data to gauge the health of the recovery of the world's largest economy.

The German Bund future was 21 ticks higher at 139.29.

"I think people are generally more optimistic on data, and therefore the risk is if it's a lower number we probably see more of a reaction," a trader said.

Non-farm payrolls are expected to have risen 150,000 in January as the hiring boost from a busy holiday shopping season unwound, according to a Reuters survey, after jumping by 200,000 in December. The unemployment rate is seen holding steady at 8.5 percent - the lowest level since February 2009.

Uncertainty over Greece would keep investors on their toes. Officials have repeatedly said in recent weeks that a deal is around the corner, but it has yet to materialize.

The European Central Bank must take part in Greece's debt swap, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Thursday, warning that a rescue package for Athens also hinges on other issues being resolved such as labour reforms and how Greek banks are to be recapitalised.

Greece needs to secure more international lending in order to avoid a messy default in March when a bond repayment is due.

"I think now PSI (private sector involvement) is probably factored in that it's going to go through in some form, but that doesn't mean that Greece is going to survive. I still think they have a fight to stay in the euro, irrespective of whether the PSI goes through or not," the trader said.

Despite those risks, the prospect of another round of 3-year ECB funding this month would lend further support to peripheral debt for now, he said. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)