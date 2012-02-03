(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)

* Markets eye U.S. payrolls, seen key for sentiment broadly

* Number below 140,000 would be considered disappointing - analyst

* Market vulnerable to headlines on Greece, meeting expected Monday

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Feb 3 The German Bund future was higher on Friday but would likely remain range-bound before key U.S. jobs data, while investors also held their breath over the outcome of an expected meeting of senior euro zone officials about Greece on Monday.

Euro zone finance ministers aim to approve the second financing package for the debt-laden nation that day, including agreement on official new financing, the size of voluntary losses private bondholders are willing to accept and new reforms Athens must undertake.

Such a deal is needed to prevent Greece from succumbing to an unruly default on its debt, which could trigger a violent reaction in financial markets and push investors towards safer bets such as German government bonds.

The concern about the euro zone was likely to keep prices vulnerable to headlines intra-day, but for now market participants would look to U.S. data to gauge the health of the recovery of the world's largest economy.

The German Bund future was up 41 ticks on the day at 139.49. PIA First says a break of the previous session's trading range between 140/139.79 and 139.08 could provide more clear signals.

"For any sustained rally (in risk-assets) you need to see a decent trend in jobs and you don't really get that from one data point," Gary Jenkins, director of Swordfish research said.

Non-farm payrolls are expected to have risen 150,000 in January as the hiring boost from a busy holiday shopping season unwound, according to a Reuters survey, after jumping by 200,000 in December. The unemployment rate is seen holding steady at 8.5 percent - the lowest level since February 2009.

"Anything less than 140,000 would probably be disappointing," Jenkins said.

Market participants said given the optimism going into the data, the risk for was for a below-forecast number -- which should boost Bunds further.

"The focus is squarely on the U.S. employment report which is crucial for near-term sentiment not just for the U.S. but in other markets as well," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist, RIA Capital Markets.

GREEK SAGA

Uncertainty over Greece kept investors on their toes, even though peripheral bonds should continue to benefit from ample liquidity, given the prospect of more 3-year European Central Bank funding this month.

Officials have repeatedly said in recent weeks that a deal is around the corner, but it has yet to materialize.

"I think now PSI (private sector involvement in Greek debt restructuring) is probably factored in that it's going to go through in some form, but that doesn't mean that Greece is going to survive. I still think they have a fight to stay in the euro, irrespective of whether the PSI goes through or not," a trader said.

Ten-year Portuguese bonds, which have been especially sensitive to the Greek ordeal, yielded 14.90 percent. ECB bond purchases have helped bring yields lower after a spike driven partially by concerns the country would follow in Greece's footsteps and seek a restructuring.

Ten-year Italian/German government bond yields was little changed at 377 basis points, while the Spanish equivalent was 2 bps at 287 bps.

The European Central Bank must take part in Greece's debt swap, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Thursday, warning that a rescue package for Athens also hinges on other issues being resolved such as labour reforms and how Greek banks are to be recapitalised.

Throwing the ECB into the mix could make them more reluctant to continue with the bond-purchases that has eased pressure on yields of Portuguese, Italian and Spanish debt, analysts say.

"It's a difficult decision. The problem becomes if they take losses on that then that is a precedent if anyone else gets into trouble. If I was at the ECB, I would then be very hesitant about continuing with the Securities Market Program," he said. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Toby Chopra)