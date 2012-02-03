* Markets eye U.S. payrolls, seen key for sentiment broadly
* Number below 140,000 would be considered disappointing -
analyst
* Market vulnerable to headlines on Greece, meeting expected
Monday
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Feb 3 The German Bund future rose
on Friday in modest turnover as market players braced for U.S.
payrolls data and with uncertainty over a Greek debt swap deal
remaining ahead of an expected meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on Monday.
Non-farm payrolls are forecast to have risen 150,000 in
January after jumping by 200,000 in December as the hiring boost
from a busy holiday shopping season unwound, according to a
Reuters survey.
Some traders said there was risk of a lower number after
data showed the pace of job creation by private employers slowed
more than expected in January.
Worsening employment figures tend to boost safe-haven assets
because investors become less willing to take risk on concerns
job insecurity could crimp consumer spending and slow growth.
"Anything less than 140,000 would probably be
disappointing," said Gary Jenkins, director of Swordfish
research. "For any sustained rally (in risk-assets) you need to
see a decent trend in jobs and you don't really get that from
one data point."
The German Bund future was up 29 ticks on
the day at 139.37. PIA First says a break of the previous
session's trading range between 140/139.79 and 139.08 could
provide more clear signals.
In the cash market, two-year German yields
fell 1 basis point to 0.20 percent, while 10-year
yields were down 1.7 bps at 1.84 percent.
But one trader said he would focus on the unemployment rate,
selling Bunds if it showed a decline. The rate is expected to
hold steady at 8.5 percent.
"Unless it's a super soft (non-farm payroll) number, the key
thing will be the unemployment rate," he said.
"I prefer to be bear-steeper on 2s10s on the view that if
the payroll does come softer, I will sell Bunds."
A 2s10s bear steepener refers to a bet that 10-year bonds
will fall and its yields will rise, thereby increasing the
spread between two- and 10-year yields.
The trader forecast a strong sell-off in Bunds if there is
positive news from Greek debt restructuring talks in the next
few days, "whereas the two-year, the front-end ... is going to
be anchored by essentially the ECB."
The European Central Bank's almost 500 billion euros of
cheap loans to banks in December has helped underpin demand for
shorter-dated euro zone debt and its second three-year liquidity
auction later this month may give prices a further boost.
GREEK SAGA
Uncertainty continued over Greece's progress towards a new
bailout package need to avert a messy default next month.
A German finance ministry source said on Friday it was not
certain that euro zone finance ministers would meet on Monday as
expected to approve more financing for Greece, as conditions -
including a debt swap deal with banks - had yet to be met.
EU sources meanwhile said euro zone governments may have to
provide up to 145 billion euros to Athens under a second
emergency loan programme for Greece, 15 billion euros more than
previously expected.
Officials have repeatedly said in recent weeks that a deal
for Greece is close, but it has yet to materialise. An unruly
default could trigger a violent reaction in financial markets
and push investors towards safer bets such as Bunds.
"I think now PSI (private sector involvement in Greek debt
restructuring) is probably factored in that it's going to go
through in some form, but that doesn't mean that Greece is going
to survive," saod a second trader. "I still think they have a
fight to stay in the euro, irrespective of whether the PSI goes
through or not."
Ten-year Portuguese bonds, which have been
especially sensitive to events in Greece, yielded 14.70 percent,
down 27 basis points on the day. ECB bond purchases have helped
bring Portugal's yields lower in recent sessions after a spike
driven partially by concerns the country would follow in
Greece's footsteps and seek a restructuring.
French 10-year government bond yields
stabilised after falling to their lowest since October earlier
at 2.847 percent.
A third trader said French bonds had benefited from
purchases from Asian accounts for the last couple of days.
