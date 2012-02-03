* German bond prices fall after U.S. jobs, services sector data

* Ten-year Bund yields stop shy of 2 pct on uncertainty over Greece

* Market vulnerable to headlines on Greece, meeting expected Monday (Recasts into settlement close)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Feb 3 German 10-year Bund yields hit their highest level in a week on Friday as surprisingly strong U.S. economic data cooled demand for safe-haven government bonds, but a further rise in yields will depend on the outcome of drawn-out Greek debt swap talks.

Bunds slightly outperformed U.S. Treasuries, with the 10-year yielding as much as equivalent T-notes after data showed the U.S. economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months and surprisingly fast services sector growth in January.

German 10-year yields rose as high as 1.95 percent but stopped short short of the 2 percent level breached on Jan. 25 on apprehension about a Greek debt swap deal that needs to be sealed soon to avert a messy default, analysts said.

"The U.S. economy is clearly turning a corner. We just have to solve the PSI (private sector involvement) problem in Greece and once that's out of the way we could burst through the 2 percent level," Credit Agricole strategist David Keeble said.

Athens is under pressure to wrap up talks on a bond swap and a fresh 130-billion-euro bailout to avert a chaotic default, but hopes a deal is imminent faded after euro zone finance ministers put off a meeting expected on Monday to finalise the rescue.

The ministers instead may meet later next week, Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker said.

One trader forecast a strong sell-off in Bunds if there is positive news from Greek debt talks in the next few days.

The German Bund future settled 76 ticks down on the day at 138.32, having fallen to 138.15 after the U.S. data, its lowest in a week.

Keeble predicted that 10-year Bund yields could rise to 2.50 percent by mid-year before hitting 2.75 percent by year-end once Greece is out of the headlines, leaving investors to focus more on signs of modest growth in Germany and the United States.

Officials have repeatedly said in recent weeks that a deal for Greece is close, but it has yet to materialise. An unruly default could trigger a violent reaction in financial markets and push investors towards safer bets such as Bunds.

"Now PSI is probably factored in that it's going to go through in some form, but that doesn't mean that Greece is going to survive," a second trader said.

"I still think they have a fight to stay in the euro, irrespective of whether the PSI goes through or not."

Among lower-rated sovereign issuers, continued European Central Bank purchases eased pressure on Portugal, whose yields had soared to record highs in recent sessions on concerns it would be the next to restructure its debt after Greece.

Portuguese 10-year bonds yielded 14.16 percent , down 80 basis points on the day, while two-year bonds were 2 percentage points lower at 15.91 percent, albeit in very thin liquidity.

French 10-year government bond yields outperformed German benchmarks, having earlier hit its lowest since October at 2.847 percent. A third trader said French bonds had benefited from purchases by Asian accounts for the last couple of days despite the country losing its triple-A rating from Standard & Poor's last month.

"The rating downgrade is now behind France. It seems there is a pretty good undertone in French bonds at the moment and they provide good value compared to other core bonds," said Kristian Flyvholm, head of fixed income at Danish house Jyske Invest Fund management, which oversees assets worth $7 billion.

France is Flyvholm's top pick in the euro zone while he is neutral on Italy and Spain. (Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Catherine Evans)