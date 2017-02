LONDON Feb 7 Bund futures reversed gains on Tuesday after a Greek government official said an agreement on a bailout deal would be put to political leaders for approval later in the day.

Signs of progress in the drawn-out Greek talks cooled demand for safe-haven assets, sending Bund futures to a session low of 138.41, down 22 ticks on the day having earlier risen as high as 139.13. (Reporting by William James and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)