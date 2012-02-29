LONDON Feb 29 The German Bund future fell at the open on Wednesday after flirting with all-time highs in the previous session, as investors braced for a second injection of long-term cash by the European Central Bank.

The ECB is expected to hand banks half a trillion euros which could trigger a knee-jerk move higher in peripheral debt prices, said one trader, but he added Italian and Spanish bond prices were already discounting that extra cash and looked expensive.

Indeed, ongoing worries over the euro zone debt crisis have kept German bonds well underpinned, with the Bund rising as far as 140.20 in the previous session - only a stone's throw away from a record high of 140.23.

The German Bund future was down 18 ticks at 139.88.

"Risk assets are bid, Bunds are bid, something has got to give," a trader said. "Personally I think we are in trouble, I think core bonds will win."

"I think Spain is very expensive and Italy is not far behind it," he added.

"The Irish referendum is the latest problem."

Ireland will hold a referendum on the European Union's fiscal treaty, casting fresh uncertainty over efforts to overcome the euro zone's debt crisis..

Meanwhile, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), the arbiter of rules governing the sale and use of credit default swaps, said on Tuesday it will discuss whether Greece's debt swap should be considered a "credit event" -- a move which could further unsettle markets. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)