* Bunds under pressure before ECB cash announcement
* Spanish and Italian bonds rise in anticipation
* Peripheral debt seen rising less than after first LTRO
(Updates throughout)
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Feb 29 German Bund futures fell on
Wednesday and Spanish and Italian debt prices rose as investors
bet a second injection of three-year European Central Bank cash
would further ease tension in the banking sector and boost the
appeal of riskier assets.
The ECB is set to announce it will hand banks an expected
half trillion euros, which could trigger a knee-jerk
move higher in peripheral debt prices. But market participants
said Italian and Spanish bond prices were already discounting
the extra cash to some extent and were looking expensive.
Indeed, worries over the euro zone debt crisis have
underpinned German bonds, with the Bund future rising as far as
140.20 on Tuesday - almost touching the record high of 140.23.
But ahead of the liquidity boost, the contract fell and
German yields were higher across the curve.
This could make for a more unfavorable backdrop to a sale of
10-year German paper - due just after the announcement of the
cash injection.
"Above 500 (billion euros), risk markets will react
positively and we will see a setback in Bunds, which makes the
timing of the Bund auction rather unfortunate," Marc Ostwald,
strategist at Monument Securities, said.
"I expect the bid-to-cover ratio) to be a little bit soft.
Simply because people don't know what reaction is going to be
(to the ECB announcement), so why would people want to go in
gung-ho?"
"Above 500 (billion euros), risk markets will react
positively and we will see a setback in Bunds, which makes the
timing of the Bund auction rather unfortunate."
The Bund future fell 26 ticks to 139.80 before the
auction and 10-year German bond yields rose 2
basis points to 1.82 percent.
One trader said the fact that the Bund did not close above
140 on Tuesday was "a reasonably bearish signal" and that there
could be a reversal closer to 139.
Two-year Italian yields fell 19 basis points to
2.30 percent and the Spanish equivalent shed 11 bps
to 2.45 percent. Ten-year Italian and Spanish yields were also
lower at 5.30 percent and 5.00 percent respectively.
"There is a lot of talk about money going into the short end
of Italy and Spain (from the LTRO) and I think a lot of people
have set up for that as well," the trader added.
FLUSH WITH CASH
The ECB liquidity should continue to ease Spain and Italy's
access to market funding but the reaction would be more muted
given how far peripheral yields had fallen since the first cash
injection, market participants said.
"It's a law of diminishing returns," said Gary Jenkins,
director of Swordfish Research, adding it was possible Italian
yields could trade below 5 percent in two to three months.
"I think what's important is that the trend continues that
Italy can tap the market for funds when necessary."
Analysts said the bid for German bonds was based on the view
that the ECB cash buys the region time to gets its fiscal house
in order but does not solve the underlying debt problems.
Adding to the uncertainty over efforts to overcome the euro
zone's debt crisis, Ireland is to hold a referendum on the
European Union's fiscal treaty, although a "no" vote would risk
compromising its own lifeline. Ireland is one of three countries
to have received a bailout due to the crisis.
The Irish/German 10-year government bond yield spread
was a shade higher on the day at 512 basis points.
A decision by Germany's top court overruling government
efforts to push decisions on disbursing euro zone bailout funds
through a special fast-track parliamentary panel meeting in
secret was also generally supportive of Bunds.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)