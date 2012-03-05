LONDON, March 5 The German Bund future eased on Monday, after hitting a record high last week, but should remain underpinned as risks surrounding Greece's huge debt restructuring benefit safe-haven debt.

The window of opportunity for investors to volunteer for a bond restructuring closes on Thursday, after which Greece is widely expected to invoke controversial legislation to force bondholders into taking writedowns.

The German Bund future was 13 ticks lower at 139.93, having hit an all-time high of 140.28 in the previous week.

The European Central Bank last week injected another half a trillion euros into the financial system, helping to take Italian and Spanish borrowing costs down further.

But there was some profit-taking in those bonds on Friday and the trader said they remained vulnerable to further selling.

"There is a lot of good news in the price and we can't just keep trading the periphery on the LTRO (long-term refinancing operation)," a trader said.

Spain also set itself a softer budget target for 2012 on Friday, putting a question mark over the credibility of the European Union's new fiscal pact..

The trader said fiscal slippage would be a recurring risk.

"You have got no growth so this is going to be the first of many people to have to renegotiate the target," he said. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)