LONDON, March 5 The German Bund future
eased on Monday, after hitting a record high last week, but
should remain underpinned as risks surrounding Greece's huge
debt restructuring benefit safe-haven debt.
The window of opportunity for investors to volunteer for a
bond restructuring closes on Thursday, after which Greece is
widely expected to invoke controversial legislation to force
bondholders into taking writedowns.
The German Bund future was 13 ticks lower at
139.93, having hit an all-time high of 140.28 in the previous
week.
The European Central Bank last week injected another half a
trillion euros into the financial system, helping to take
Italian and Spanish borrowing costs down further.
But there was some profit-taking in those bonds on Friday
and the trader said they remained vulnerable to further selling.
"There is a lot of good news in the price and we can't just
keep trading the periphery on the LTRO (long-term refinancing
operation)," a trader said.
Spain also set itself a softer budget target for 2012 on
Friday, putting a question mark over the credibility of the
European Union's new fiscal pact..
The trader said fiscal slippage would be a recurring risk.
"You have got no growth so this is going to be the first of
many people to have to renegotiate the target," he said.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)