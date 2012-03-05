* Spain underperforms Italian counterpart

* Euro services PMI feeds fears austerity is backfiring

* Nerves should underpin Bunds before Greek debt swap deadline (Updates throughout, adds prices, quotes)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, March 5 Spanish government bonds came under pressure on Monday as economic data fed concerns over the euro zone's weaker sovereign debtors, helping German Bunds to briefly touch a new record high.

Spain's debt prices underperformed their Italian counterparts, continuing a trend fueled on Friday by Madrid's announcement of a less stringent budget deficit target for 2012.

A survey showed Italian and Spanish businesses dragged the euro zone's private sector back into decline last month. . There are growing worries that the region's austerity drive, aimed at reducing its debt burden, could merely choke off the growth that such economies desperately need to repay their way out of trouble.

"The concerns ... (about Spain's) problems with respect to its budget deficit are near term more pressing than the high debt-to-GDP figure in Italy and we can still see further outperformance of Italy versus Spain in the near-term," Norbert Aul, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets said.

"However, a flat spread level should be a fair representation of the credit for those two countries. The impact of the ECB's liquidity provision has been equally positive for both countries while a failure within the reform processes of Italy or Spain would resemble an equal risk to the entire euro area."

Ten-year Spanish yields rose 3.4 basis points to 4.94 percent, while the equivalent Italian government bond yields was steady at 4.92 percent having earlier risen on the back of the PMI data.

The spread between the two was at its widest since August last year after reaching on parity on Friday.

But HSBC recommends switching from long-dated Italian government bonds into the Spanish equivalent due to the former's outperformance.

"This trend (Italian outperformance) is likely to unwind as Italy has made less progress than Spain in its 2012 funding, and faces a packed refinancing calendar in the coming weeks," the bank said in a research note.

BUND APPETITE

In a volatile session German Bund futures opened lower then hit a high of 140.39, before succumbing to profit-taking. It was last down 9 ticks on the day at 139.97.

A trader said the Bund looked expensive between 140.30 and 140.40 but that uncertainties surrounding a Greek debt swap deal would continue providing it underlying support.

"I think we are at rich levels and would look to sell into any kind of strength," he said. "But people are still mindful of what's going on in Greece."

A window of opportunity for investors to volunteer for a Greek bond restructuring closes on Thursday, and analysts said nerves were setting before that deadline.

Greece needs to cut its debt by 100 billion euros in order to meet the conditions of its bailout. If it fails to get enough support for a voluntary debt swap, it can use legislation to force bondholders into taking writedowns, providing it has the support of two-thirds of investors.

If it uses the legislation, it is likely to trigger a payout of credit default swaps.

The maximum payout of $3.25 billion that could result from the CDS trigger, according to data from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, is seen by analysts as too small to have a significant impact on financial markets.

But uncertainty surrounding banks' exposures to CDS as well as the symbolism of the first default in the euro zone could trigger a knee-jerk safe-haven bid for the Bund future, analysts said.

"The amount is pretty low, it's not an amount that can create a crisis (but) it's symbolic, it creates a precedent for other countries to go down the road," Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank said.

In particular, Portuguese bonds could suffer, as investors bet that they could be next in line to require a restructuring.

Two-year Portuguese yields were up 13 bps at 13.01 percent. (Additional Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)