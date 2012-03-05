* Spain underperforms Italian counterpart
* Euro services PMI feeds fears austerity is backfiring
* Nerves should underpin Bunds before Greek debt swap
deadline
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, March 5 Spanish government bonds
came under pressure on Monday as economic data fed concerns over
the euro zone's weaker sovereign debtors, helping German Bunds
to briefly touch a new record high.
Spain's debt prices underperformed their Italian
counterparts, continuing a trend fueled on Friday by Madrid's
announcement of a less stringent budget deficit target for 2012.
A survey showed Italian and Spanish businesses dragged the
euro zone's private sector back into decline last month.
. There are growing worries that the region's
austerity drive, aimed at reducing its debt burden, could merely
choke off the growth that such economies desperately need to
repay their way out of trouble.
"The concerns ... (about Spain's) problems with respect to
its budget deficit are near term more pressing than the high
debt-to-GDP figure in Italy and we can still see further
outperformance of Italy versus Spain in the near-term," Norbert
Aul, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets said.
"However, a flat spread level should be a fair
representation of the credit for those two countries. The impact
of the ECB's liquidity provision has been equally positive for
both countries while a failure within the reform processes of
Italy or Spain would resemble an equal risk to the entire euro
area."
Ten-year Spanish yields rose 3.4 basis points
to 4.94 percent, while the equivalent Italian government bond
yields was steady at 4.92 percent having earlier
risen on the back of the PMI data.
The spread between the two was at its widest since August
last year after reaching on parity on Friday.
But HSBC recommends switching from long-dated Italian
government bonds into the Spanish equivalent due to the former's
outperformance.
"This trend (Italian outperformance) is likely to unwind as
Italy has made less progress than Spain in its 2012 funding, and
faces a packed refinancing calendar in the coming weeks," the
bank said in a research note.
BUND APPETITE
In a volatile session German Bund futures opened lower then
hit a high of 140.39, before succumbing to
profit-taking. It was last down 9 ticks on the day at 139.97.
A trader said the Bund looked expensive between 140.30 and
140.40 but that uncertainties surrounding a Greek debt swap deal
would continue providing it underlying support.
"I think we are at rich levels and would look to sell into
any kind of strength," he said. "But people are still mindful of
what's going on in Greece."
A window of opportunity for investors to volunteer for a
Greek bond restructuring closes on Thursday, and analysts said
nerves were setting before that deadline.
Greece needs to cut its debt by 100 billion euros in order
to meet the conditions of its bailout. If it fails to get enough
support for a voluntary debt swap, it can use legislation to
force bondholders into taking writedowns, providing it has the
support of two-thirds of investors.
If it uses the legislation, it is likely to trigger a payout
of credit default swaps.
The maximum payout of $3.25 billion that could result from
the CDS trigger, according to data from the Depository Trust &
Clearing Corporation, is seen by analysts as too small to have a
significant impact on financial markets.
But uncertainty surrounding banks' exposures to CDS as well
as the symbolism of the first default in the euro zone could
trigger a knee-jerk safe-haven bid for the Bund future, analysts
said.
"The amount is pretty low, it's not an amount that can
create a crisis (but) it's symbolic, it creates a precedent for
other countries to go down the road," Achilleas Georgolopoulos,
strategist at Lloyds Bank said.
In particular, Portuguese bonds could suffer, as investors
bet that they could be next in line to require a restructuring.
Two-year Portuguese yields were up 13 bps at
13.01 percent.
