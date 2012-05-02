LONDON May 2 German Bund futures fell on
Wednesday, one day after U.S. manufacturing data provided some
relief to riskier assets, but trade was expected to remain
range-bound ahead of a bout of important events this week,
including a Spanish debt sale.
Data on Tuesday showing U.S. factory activity grew in April
at the strongest rate in 10 months momentarily soothed concerns
the world's largest economy had lost momentum at the beginning
of the second quarter, but analysts will be looking to important
jobs data on Friday for further clues.
For now, the data gave investors an opportunity to cash in
on German Bunds, when they reopened after May 1 public holiday
and after the contract hit a record high last week.
"As we are at very lofty high levels, we have a tendency to
be negative on the Bund. Not so much on a longer-term
perspective, but we think the upside has very little value any
more," Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said.
"Even (though) in momentum terms we sometimes think the Bund
can go higher, we are very cautious to tell our clients that
they have to buy the Bund at this level."
Spain will sell bonds on Thursday - the first test of
sentiment towards its debt after a two-notch downgrade last week
pushed 10-year yields back towards the key 6 percent level.
Investors will look to the European Central Bank meeting on
Thursday to assess whether recent weak economic data has been
bad enough to start the central bank thinking about rate cuts
again and whether there is any hint it is prepared to resume its
bond-buying programme. The central bank is expected to keep
interest rates at 1 percent.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)