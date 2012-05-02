(Updates to add prices)
LONDON May 2 German Bund futures fell on
Wednesday, a day after U.S. manufacturing data provided some
relief to riskier assets, but trade was expected to remain
rangebound ahead of a run of important events this week,
including a Spanish debt sale.
Data on Tuesday showing U.S. factory activity grew in April
at the strongest rate in 10 months soothed concerns the world's
largest economy had lost momentum at the beginning of the second
quarter, but analysts will be looking to jobs data on Friday for
further clues.
For now, the data gave investors an opportunity to cash in
on Bunds when they reopened after the May 1 public holiday and
after the contract hit a record high last week. The Bund future
was down 23 ticks at 140.86, compared to a record high
of 141.38 last Friday.
"As we are at very high levels, we have a tendency to be
negative on the Bund. Not so much on a longer-term perspective,
but we think the upside has very little value any more," Piet
Lammens, strategist at KBC, said.
"Even (though) in momentum terms we sometimes think the Bund
can go higher, we are very cautious to tell our clients that
they have to buy the Bund at this level."
Spain will sell bonds on Thursday - the first test of
sentiment towards its debt after a two-notch rating downgrade
last week pushed 10-year yields back towards the key 6 percent
level.
Investors will look to the European Central Bank meeting on
Thursday to assess whether recent weak economic data has been
bad enough to start the central bank thinking about rate cuts
again and whether there is any hint it is prepared to resume its
bond-buying programme. The ECB is widely expected to keep
interest rates at 1 percent.
