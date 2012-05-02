LONDON, May 2 - German Bund futures hit an all-time high on Wednesday after a survey showing the euro zone manufacturing sector slipped further into decline sparked worries about the region's sluggish growth, boosting appetite for safe-haven debt.

German Bund futures hit a record high of 141.53, and last traded up 35 ticks on the day at 141.44.

"The PMIs were not good and now the market is expecting a more dovish rhetoric from the ECB (European Central Bank)tomorrow," a trader said. The ECB is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 1 percent on Thursday.

"Dealers are also pricing in a decent concession on the Spanish and French auctions tomorrow, helping the move up (on the Bund).

Ten-year Spanish bond yields were up 9.8 basis points at 5.87 percent, while the French equivalent was up 1.8 bps at 2.99 percent. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kirsten Donovan)