LONDON May 4 German Bund futures were little
changed on Friday as investors looked to the non-farm payrolls
for insight into the U.S. recovery after a bout of data this
week painted a mixed picture of the world's largest economy.
A strong manufacturing number and a drop in weekly jobless
claims earlier in the week helped soothe some concerns that the
U.S. recovery was losing momentum but a slowdown in the services
sector showed the jury was still out.
Analysts would look for answers from the jobs data which is
expected to show that U.S. employers added 170,000 workers to
their payrolls last month, according to a Reuters survey, up
from March's 120,000.
"I don't think people have a massive amount of risk on.
Psychologically people are looking for a slightly softer
number," said one trader.
A number below 100,000 could see Bund futures rally but
trade may remain range-bound ahead of an election-packed weekend
and a long weekend in the United Kingdom, he said.
"France is probably in the price, that (Francois) Hollande
is going to win," he said. "Greece is probably the more
dangerous one in a way if you get some sort of anti-European
(government)."
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)