By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, May 4 German Bund futures hit new record highs on Friday after a weak U.S. jobs report and economic data pointed to a deeper recession across the euro zone than initially expected, sending investors into low risk investments.

German government bond yields fell near record lows across the curve, with the flight to safety supported by uncertainty before French and Greek elections over the weekend that could determine the fate of the euro zone's austerity drive.

While the outcome of France's presidential vote was largely priced in with Socialist frontrunner Francois Hollande widely tipped to oust incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, Greek elections on the same vote were a riskier prospect for markets, analysts said.

"The Greek election has got a lot of room for upset. If we see a situation where the two major parties in Greece are unable to form a majority that could cause volatility in the market on Monday," said Justin Knight, a strategist at UBS.

"They (German yields) can keep grinding lower and that's what it will do as new money gets put to work in the core and not in the periphery. So many investors have now left the periphery and are not coming back which means any new money they get is simply going into core government bonds."

June Bund futures rose as much as 42 ticks on the day to a record high of 142.13 before retreating slightly to settle at 142.05. Cash 10-year Bund yields were down three basis points at 1.585 percent.

Germany yields have hit record lows across the curve this week as a gloomier global growth outlook compounded investor worries about the ability of weaker euro zone economies to grow out of their debt piles.

However, this could prove challenging for German's sale of five-year bonds next week, especially if Greek elections results drive Bund yields to rock-bottom levels.

GREEK TRAGEDY

Market participants are worried that a slim majority by Greece's pro-bailout coalition could make it difficult for the country to implement the reforms set out by international lenders.

Without them, Greece would cease to receive bailout funds, paving the way for a second debt restructuring and, some analysts say, threatening its membership of the euro.

Others say that undertaking the reforms could lead Greece to the same fate by choking the recession-ravaged economy.

Ahead of the vote, Greek bonds traded at a heavy discount, with yields up 11 bps at 20.7 percent - reflecting expectations for another potential restructuring and even the possibility that the debt could eventually be redenominated into a different currency, according to analysts.

Peter Allwright, head of absolute rates and currency, RWC Partners - a $4 billion fund - was especially downbeat on the Greece's prospects, expecting that a weak coalition could accelerate the country's exit from the euro.

"We don't have any position in Greece. That market is shut," he said.

The German Schatz could trade at significantly negative yields as the crisis unfolded, he said, adding that an eventual fall of 25 to 50 basis points was not impossible. Two-year German debt bonds last yielded 0.08 percent.

French bonds clawed back some ground against German debt ahead of Sunday's vote, with traders saying investors were covering previously held selling positions on French debt.

"France is the stand out performer, we've had a bit of fresh buying before the elections to cover shorts, but nothing major, just five million (euros) here and there," one trader said.

The French 10-year yield premium over German benchmarks fell to a three-week low of 119 bps, leading a yield spread tightening trend across peripheral debt.

The possibility that Socialist Francois Hollande would win the election and would be more lax on fiscal austerity than current President Nicolas Sarkozy has contributed to a widening in the French/German 10-year yield spread in recent months.

But ahead of the weekend, investors sought to go back to neutral positions, given that many of those bets had already been discounted and on the view that he would seek to collaborate with Germany if he won.

Citi strategists said French bonds were also looking relatively cheap versus Austrian and Belgium peers after their recent selloff.

"We quite like buying 10-year France against Austria just taking advantage of that cheapness on the French curve in the 10 year sector," Citi strategist Jamie Searle said.

"Once the uncertainty of the elections gets removed we could see a bit of tightening but at the same time people are still worried about Francois Hollande's policies so the spread reversal might not be immediate."

The Spanish/German 10-year government bond yield spread settled at slightly tighter at 418 bps, having tightened as much as 12 bps on the day to 407 bps. (editing by Ron Askew)