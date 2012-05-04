* Bund futures surge after weak U.S. jobs data
* German yields could test new lows after Greek elections
* French vote priced in, analysts more worried about Greece
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, May 4 German Bund futures hit new record
highs on Friday after a weak U.S. jobs report and economic data
pointed to a deeper recession across the euro zone than
initially expected, sending investors into low risk investments.
German government bond yields fell near record lows across
the curve, with the flight to safety supported by uncertainty
before French and Greek elections over the weekend that could
determine the fate of the euro zone's austerity drive.
While the outcome of France's presidential vote was largely
priced in with Socialist frontrunner Francois Hollande widely
tipped to oust incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, Greek elections on the
same vote were a riskier prospect for markets, analysts said.
"The Greek election has got a lot of room for upset. If we
see a situation where the two major parties in Greece are unable
to form a majority that could cause volatility in the market on
Monday," said Justin Knight, a strategist at UBS.
"They (German yields) can keep grinding lower and that's
what it will do as new money gets put to work in the core and
not in the periphery. So many investors have now left the
periphery and are not coming back which means any new money they
get is simply going into core government bonds."
June Bund futures rose as much as 42 ticks on the
day to a record high of 142.13 before retreating slightly to
settle at 142.05. Cash 10-year Bund yields were
down three basis points at 1.585 percent.
Germany yields have hit record lows across the curve this
week as a gloomier global growth outlook compounded investor
worries about the ability of weaker euro zone economies to grow
out of their debt piles.
However, this could prove challenging for German's sale of
five-year bonds next week, especially if Greek elections results
drive Bund yields to rock-bottom levels.
GREEK TRAGEDY
Market participants are worried that a slim majority by
Greece's pro-bailout coalition could make it difficult for the
country to implement the reforms set out by international
lenders.
Without them, Greece would cease to receive bailout funds,
paving the way for a second debt restructuring and, some
analysts say, threatening its membership of the euro.
Others say that undertaking the reforms could lead Greece to
the same fate by choking the recession-ravaged economy.
Ahead of the vote, Greek bonds traded at a
heavy discount, with yields up 11 bps at 20.7 percent -
reflecting expectations for another potential restructuring and
even the possibility that the debt could eventually be
redenominated into a different currency, according to analysts.
Peter Allwright, head of absolute rates and currency, RWC
Partners - a $4 billion fund - was especially downbeat on the
Greece's prospects, expecting that a weak coalition could
accelerate the country's exit from the euro.
"We don't have any position in Greece. That market is shut,"
he said.
The German Schatz could trade at significantly negative
yields as the crisis unfolded, he said, adding that an eventual
fall of 25 to 50 basis points was not impossible. Two-year
German debt bonds last yielded 0.08 percent.
French bonds clawed back some ground against German debt
ahead of Sunday's vote, with traders saying investors were
covering previously held selling positions on French debt.
"France is the stand out performer, we've had a bit of fresh
buying before the elections to cover shorts, but nothing major,
just five million (euros) here and there," one trader said.
The French 10-year yield premium over German benchmarks
fell to a three-week low of 119 bps, leading a
yield spread tightening trend across peripheral debt.
The possibility that Socialist Francois Hollande would win
the election and would be more lax on fiscal austerity than
current President Nicolas Sarkozy has contributed to a widening
in the French/German 10-year yield spread in recent months.
But ahead of the weekend, investors sought to go back to
neutral positions, given that many of those bets had already
been discounted and on the view that he would seek to
collaborate with Germany if he won.
Citi strategists said French bonds were also looking
relatively cheap versus Austrian and Belgium peers after their
recent selloff.
"We quite like buying 10-year France against Austria just
taking advantage of that cheapness on the French curve in the 10
year sector," Citi strategist Jamie Searle said.
"Once the uncertainty of the elections gets removed we could
see a bit of tightening but at the same time people are still
worried about Francois Hollande's policies so the spread
reversal might not be immediate."
The Spanish/German 10-year government bond yield spread
settled at slightly tighter at 418 bps, having
tightened as much as 12 bps on the day to 407 bps.
(editing by Ron Askew)