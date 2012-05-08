* Impasse in Athens, austerity/growth debate favour Bunds
LONDON, May 8 Benchmark German government bonds
hit new record price highs on Tuesday, knocking yields to their
lowest ever as market nerves frayed over Greece's chances of
keeping its euro membership after an election of mainly
anti-austerity politicians.
The rally was expected to slow down, however, given the
price.
A five-year German debt auction could even put the brakes on
on Wednesday if bidders show reluctance to buy the bonds at
levels close to record lows yields.
While the defeat of Greece's pro-bailout parties in Sunday's
election raised concerns over whether the country can keep vital
international aid flowing and made investors risk averse,
markets were not in a state of panic.
"We continue in a risk off mode, but a lot of the bad news
is priced in," one trader said. "A lot of people have given up
on Greece already ... and you've got to wonder - is Europe going
to emerge stronger if Greece goes its own way?"
"Sure the markets are nervous and Bunds can go a little
higher. But if (10-year) yields get to 1.40-1.45 we would be
looking to sell."
Benchmark 10-year Bund yields hit a record low
of 1.542 percent, 6 basis points lower in the day. Bund futures
hit a record high of 142.55, continuing a multi-week
rally that has taken them more than 700 ticks higher.
Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said shorting the Bund was
not a profitable trade right now but he was also not advising
clients to buy the contract at current levels.
Also highlighting a general sense among investors that there
was no reason yet to panic, Italian and Spanish
benchmark yields were little changed, albeit at
high levels close to 6 percent.
MOMENTS AND MILLIONS
The appetite for Bunds and the degree to which investors'
are more concerned about the return of their money than making
any gains on their bets will be tested on Wednesday, when
Germany plans to sell up to 5 billion euros of five-year bonds.
Germany saw less bids than the amount on offer at two of its
bond sales last month with bidders unhappy with the low level of
yields. Each time the rally in secondary markets took a break.
"You tend to jump back 3 or 5 basis points after a bad
auction and we can be in that situation again," Credit
Agricole's global head of fixed income strategy David Keeble
said.
"It's literally a case that every moment that we're rallying
today is just taking away a few millions in bids at the German
auction ... I don't think technically you're going to get this
one covered."
Dutch and Austrian bond auctions on Tuesday benefited from
the flight to safety on Tuesday, but they were smaller in size
and had the advantage of a strong and disciplined bid from
domestic investors like usual.
They were not necessarily taken as a sign that the German
auction may go smoothly as well.
"It just emphasizes the point that spreads (premiums)
relative to Bunds are that much more attractive and with Bund
yields where they are and a lack of alternatives given
uncertainties elsewhere, there is demand by default," said Marc
Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities.
Markets were also eager to see how far French
President-elect Francois Hollande can change Europe's policy
focus from austerity to restoring growth. The first meeting
between Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose
country has spearheaded Europe's austerity drive, would be
closely watched.
"Up to then, everybody is going to talk about how growth can
be combined with austerity, but we need something concrete...
until we get that it's going to be a push for lower (German)
yields," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds.
