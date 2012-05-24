LONDON May 24 German Bunds futures were steady
at the open on Thursday, as investors paused for breath after
another record high the previous day and looked to manufacturing
and business confidence data for fresh insight into the health
of the euro zone economy.
Upcoming Greek elections, speculation about its possible
euro exit and concerns over Spain's banking system have seen
investors flock safe-haven debt recently and analysts say bond
prices can rise further with no crisis solution in sight.
There were no breakthroughs at a summit of European Union
leaders overnight fraught with disagreements over a plan for
mutual euro zone bond issuance and other measures, such as
giving countries like Spain an extra year to make spending cuts.
EU leaders also urged Greece to stay the course on austerity
and complete the reforms demanded under its bailout programme,
piling pressure on the highly indebted country before its June
elections, which could be decisive for its euro membership.
"We are at crazy levels, but what's going to stop it? We
have got this all the way until June 17 the Greek election," a
trader said.
The summit resulted in "disagreement and nothing to stem the
crisis in any significant way," he added.
The German Bund future recovered an early dip to
stand little changed at 144.08, having reached a record high of
144.28 in the previous session.
Two-year German yields were 1 basis point
higher at 0.04 percent, having fallen as far as 0.02 percent the
day prior. Thirty-year government bond yields were
1 basis points higher at 2.01 percent, having dipped below the 2
percent level in the previous session.
