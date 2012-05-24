* Bunds hit new record high, thirty-year yields below 2 pct

* EU summit provides little reassurance

* Germany's manufacturing shrinks by more than expected

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, May 24 German Bund futures hit a fresh record high on Thursday after data showed Germany's manufacturing sector shrank at the fastest rate in three years in May, reinforcing concerns over the region's ability to grow at a time of crisis and austerity.

Investors have already been flocking into safe-haven debt on fears Greece may have to leave the euro and analysts say German bond prices could rise further with no crisis solution in sight.

A summit of European Union leaders was overshadowed by German-led resistance to lobbying for mutual euro zone bond issuance and measures to help embattled debtor economies, such as giving countries like Spain an extra year to make spending cuts.

"The deepening of the crisis in sovereigns in the last two months I think will affect growth in the next two quarters," Alessandro Giansanti, senior rate strategist at ING said.

"We have seen so far a decoupling of Germany compared to the other regions in the euro but it cannot last. If there is deeper recession in the periphery and a slowdown in China, even Germany will have a softening of growth."

German Bund futures hit a record high of 144.55 and last traded 32 ticks higher at 144.37.

Ten-year German government bond yields fell to a record low of 1.35 percent and thirty-year bonds outperformed the rest of the curve with yields 8.8 bps lower at 1.91 percent - a new all-time low.

Two-year German bonds offered a record low of 0.02 percent.

"The fact that short-term yields are at zero (means) investors have to move further (up) the curve to find some yields and that is driving the huge bullish flattening, with 10-year and 30-years benefiting from this type of movement," Giansanti added.

He said the 10-year yield could fall another 10 basis points between now and the Greek elections on June 17 - which analysts expect will determine the country's membership of the euro.

EU leaders at the summit also urged Greece to stay the course on austerity - reforms without which the country would run out of money.

Also favoring safe-haven bonds, German business sentiment collapsed in May as fresh turmoil in the euro zone debt crisis unsettled firms in Europe's largest economy.

EU SUMMIT

Policymakers touted some ideas to provide further stimulus to the euro zone, like doubling the paid-in capital of the European Investment Bank. But market players said the outcome did little to restore confidence on policymakers' ability to draw a line in the sand for the euro zone debt crisis.

"We are at crazy levels, but what's going to stop it? We have got this all the way until June 17 for the Greek election," a trader said.

The summit resulted in "disagreement and nothing to stem the crisis in any significant way," he added.

Ahead of the Greek vote, analysts expected trade to remain range-bound with a slight bias to the downside for German yields.

"Before the national elections in Greece I don't think we will see major trends in either direction," said Norbert Wuthe, senior government bonds strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.

"I do see the possibility of 1.30 percent given volatile market reactions to the news flow... and the upper band should be something like 1.50 percent." (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)