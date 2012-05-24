* French yields hit lowest since October 2011

* Investors seek returns in other relatively safe markets

* Data shows Germany not immune to crisis

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, May 24 French government bond yields hit their lowest level since last October on Thursday as investors sought value in debt markets other than Germany as well as in longer-dated Bunds.

Market players have taken refuge in safe-haven debt as the euro zone's debt crisis has deepened amid widespread uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro and Spain's struggling banking system.

With German yields hitting record lows, there was strong demand for other relatively safe bonds, including those of Austria and Belgium.

"What I think is happening is the central banks are probably buying the euro as it goes down. When they build up euro assets they have to invest it and they don't like Bund yields so France has been the market of choice and France has dragged (in) Belgium and Austria," a trader said.

Traders also said French bonds had been benefiting from hedge funds covering previously held short or sell positions.

Ten-year French government bond yields fell to their lowest since October 2011 at 2.576 percent and were last down 13 basis points on the day at 2.61 percent.

Belgian 10-year yields shed 10 bps to 3.27 percent and the Austrian equivalent fell 7.2 bps to 2.35 percent.

In Germany, long-dated bonds outperformed the rest of the curve with 10-year yields down 1.7 bps at 1.37 percent and 30-year yields 6 bps lower at 1.94 percent - below the psychologically important 2.00 percent level.

Both yields hit record lows of 1.35 percent and 1.91 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, two-year German bond yields crept closer to zero, hitting a record low at 0.02 percent.

"The fact that short-term yields are at zero (means) investors have to move further (up) the curve to find some yields and that is driving the huge bullish flattening, with 10-year and 30-years benefiting from this type of movement," Alessandro Giansanti, senior rate strategist at ING, said.

VULNERABLE GERMANY

Trade in Bund futures was volatile, with the contract dipping in and out of negative territory. But by mid-session it had held on to its gains and was up 20 ticks at 144.26.

It hit a record high at 144.55 after data painted a gloomy picture of the prospects for the region's economic powerhouse.

Germany's manufacturing sector shrank at the fastest rate in three years and German business sentiment collapsed in May, reinforcing concerns over the region's ability to grow at a time of crisis and austerity.

Investors have already been flocking into safe-haven debt on fears Greece may have to leave the euro and analysts have been saying German bond prices could rise further with no crisis solution in sight.

A summit of European Union leaders was overshadowed by German-led resistance to lobbying for mutual euro zone bonds and measures to help embattled debtor economies, such as giving countries like Spain an extra year to make spending cuts.

"The deepening of the crisis in sovereigns in the last two months I think will affect growth in the next two quarters," Giansanti added.

He said the 10-year German yield could fall another 10 bps between now and the Greek elections in June - which analysts expect will determine the fate of its membership of the euro.

Trade was expected within ranges before the vote.

"Before the national elections in Greece I don't think we will see major trends in either direction," said Norbert Wuthe, senior government bonds strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.

"I do see the possibility of 1.30 percent given volatile market reactions to the news flow... and the upper band should be something like 1.50 percent."

EU leaders at the summit also urged Greece to stay the course on austerity - reforms without which the country would run out of money. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford, John Stonestreet)