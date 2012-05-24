* French yields hit lowest since October 2011
* Investors seek returns in other relatively safe markets
* Data shows Germany not immune to crisis
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, May 24 French government bond yields hit
their lowest level since last October on Thursday as investors
sought value in debt markets other than Germany as well as in
longer-dated Bunds.
Market players have taken refuge in safe-haven debt as the
euro zone's debt crisis has deepened amid widespread uncertainty
over Greece's future in the euro and Spain's struggling banking
system.
With German yields hitting record lows, there was strong
demand for other relatively safe bonds, including those of
Austria and Belgium.
"What I think is happening is the central banks are probably
buying the euro as it goes down. When they build up euro assets
they have to invest it and they don't like Bund yields so France
has been the market of choice and France has dragged (in)
Belgium and Austria," a trader said.
Traders also said French bonds had been benefiting from
hedge funds covering previously held short or sell positions.
Ten-year French government bond yields fell to
their lowest since October 2011 at 2.576 percent and were last
down 13 basis points on the day at 2.61 percent.
Belgian 10-year yields shed 10 bps to 3.27
percent and the Austrian equivalent fell 7.2 bps
to 2.35 percent.
In Germany, long-dated bonds outperformed the rest of the
curve with 10-year yields down 1.7 bps at 1.37
percent and 30-year yields 6 bps lower at 1.94
percent - below the psychologically important 2.00 percent
level.
Both yields hit record lows of 1.35 percent and 1.91
percent, respectively.
Meanwhile, two-year German bond yields crept
closer to zero, hitting a record low at 0.02 percent.
"The fact that short-term yields are at zero (means)
investors have to move further (up) the curve to find some
yields and that is driving the huge bullish flattening, with
10-year and 30-years benefiting from this type of movement,"
Alessandro Giansanti, senior rate strategist at ING, said.
VULNERABLE GERMANY
Trade in Bund futures was volatile, with the contract
dipping in and out of negative territory. But by mid-session it
had held on to its gains and was up 20 ticks at 144.26.
It hit a record high at 144.55 after data painted a gloomy
picture of the prospects for the region's economic powerhouse.
Germany's manufacturing sector shrank at the fastest rate in
three years and German business sentiment collapsed in May,
reinforcing concerns over the region's ability to grow at a time
of crisis and austerity.
Investors have already been flocking into safe-haven debt on
fears Greece may have to leave the euro and analysts have been
saying German bond prices could rise further with no crisis
solution in sight.
A summit of European Union leaders was overshadowed by
German-led resistance to lobbying for mutual euro zone bonds and
measures to help embattled debtor economies, such as giving
countries like Spain an extra year to make spending cuts.
"The deepening of the crisis in sovereigns in the last two
months I think will affect growth in the next two quarters,"
Giansanti added.
He said the 10-year German yield could fall another 10 bps
between now and the Greek elections in June - which analysts
expect will determine the fate of its membership of the euro.
Trade was expected within ranges before the vote.
"Before the national elections in Greece I don't think we
will see major trends in either direction," said Norbert Wuthe,
senior government bonds strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.
"I do see the possibility of 1.30 percent given volatile
market reactions to the news flow... and the upper band should
be something like 1.50 percent."
EU leaders at the summit also urged Greece to stay the
course on austerity - reforms without which the country would
run out of money.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford, John Stonestreet)