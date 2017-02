LONDON Oct 30 German Bund futures erased gains on Tuesday as the contract met technical resistance after rising at the European open.

Bund futures erased gains and were last down 3 ticks on the day at 141.67, after hitting a session-high of 142.00.

"Bunds have got very rich (at 142.00) and we now see some more buying interest," one trader said.

Technical analysts also said the area of 141.90-141.95 - the highs hit in September and October - was an important level.