LONDON Nov 2 European shares extended gains and German Bund futures fell to a new session low on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy generated more jobs than expected in October.

Employers added 171,000 people to their payrolls last month, compared to 125,000 expected in a Reuters survey.

Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 extended gains, up 0.5 percent to 1,116.02 by 1230 GMT.

German Bund futures fell to a session low of 141.39, down 32 ticks on the day, having stood broadly flat at around 141.73 before the numbers.