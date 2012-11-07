LONDON Nov 7 German Bund futures rose on
Wednesday, erasing early losses and climbing well above lows
seen in after-hours trading in the previous session as the U.S.
election result proved marginally positive for low-risk bonds.
Bund futures were last at 142.09, flat against
Tuesday's 1615 GMT settlement, and rising from a session low of
141.77 seen early on Wednesday.
The rise matched a rally in U.S. debt prices following
Barack Obama's re-election as U.S. President, leaving the yield
spread between the two country's 10-year bonds steady at around
26 basis points.