By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Dec 14 German Bunds held steady on Friday as investors welcomed European steps to overcome the debt crisis but remained cautious over the impasse in U.S. budget talks, leaving the market without clear direction.

After four days of losses, traders said there was some interest from bargain-hunters. But futures dipped in and out of positive territory and price swings were expected to continue as liquidity thinned and investors adjust positions heading into the end of the year.

"We are heading into Christmas, year-end balance sheet adjustment and, if anything, people want to show that they are exposed to Bunds rather than peripheries," said Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank.

German Bund futures were four ticks lower on the day at 145.02, having risen as high as 145.24 earlier but opened down.

Market participants said a cheapening in German bond prices was attracting investors seeking to protect themselves as the economic outlook remained uncertain and as U.S. lawmakers struggled to strike a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff" of steep tax increases and spending cuts early next year.

"It's a general trend that investors are buying dips in Bunds," one trader said.

The market reacted little to a survey showing the euro zone recession has deepened this quarter as the private sector contracted for the 11th straight month in December, and analysts said there were other forces at work.

"I am a bit cautious on the Bund because I think there are important decisions taken in Europe," Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said. "On the fiscal cliff things are less clear at this juncture so (it is) a fight between various influences."

EU PROGRESS

EU finance ministers this week achieved a breakthrough in talks over a "banking union", agreeing that the European Central Bank will be the chief supervisor of euro zone banks. European leaders also approved long-delayed aid to Greece this week.

Ten-year German yields were little changed on the day at 1.36 percent and two year yields rose 1.4 basis points to -0.04 percent.

"They have taken an important step towards further integration... Once you take this step, you are creating a platform from which you can take another step," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.

"From the markets' perspective, this increased fiscal unity is something that ultimately we believe... will have a negative impact on the Bund."

In the short term, however, he expected German yields to be capped by generally weak economic activity data, expansionary monetary policy and worries about the U.S. budget talks.

De Groot saw 10-year yields holding around current levels as the year-end approaches but with potential to fall to 1.30 percent.

Spanish and Italian bonds rose, after some selling this week due to political turmoil in Italy following Prime Minister Mario Monti's announcement that he plans to step down early.

Monti, seen as a guarantor of continued reform, faced increasing pressure on Thursday to stand as a candidate in an election expected in February after Silvio Berlusconi's surprise offer to drop his bid for a fifth term as premier.

Ten-year Italian yields were down 5.8 basis points at 4.59 percent, while the Spanish equivalent was 3.4 bps lower at 5.39 percent. Traders said the moves were exacerbated by thin liquidity.