* Investors on sidelines before bond sale

* Five-year bond considered attractive on relative basis

* ECB meeting on Thursday also keeps trading muted

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, April 3 Bund futures were steady on Wednesday as investors refrained from putting on big bets before a German debt auction this session and the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday.

Germany will kick off the week's issuance with a 4 billion euro sale of five-year bonds later. Analysts say the auction will attract demand, despite the low yields on offer, because the bond is considered attractive on a relative basis.

"It will go absolutely fine (given that) there are switches that clients can do whether they are bullish or bearish," said Robert Crossley, interest rate strategist at Citi.

"The auction offers a good opportunity to temporarily shorten duration for a minimal yield give-up or alternatively, if you think the rally continues, as we probably do, then clients can pick up yields by extending into the auction bonds," he said, adding that both switches "look attractive".

The yield on the five-year bond to be sold was little changed on the day at 0.34 percent.

German Bund futures were also broadly steady at 145.19. Richard Adcock, technical analyst at UBS said that while he did not rule out further weakness over the short-term it would be a "corrective" move in a bullish trend.

Commerzbank also expected healthy demand for short-dated German debt one day before the European Central Bank may take a more cautious tone on the economy, after recent data painted a gloomy picture of the region's growth prospects.

"We look for decent demand with markets eyeing a softer ECB this week and see value against (surrounding bonds)," the bank said in a research note.

ECB WATCH

Investors also refrained from taking big bets one day before the ECB's monthly meeting, which comes as a tough bailout for Cyprus threatens to rekindle tensions in the euro zone.

Surveys on Tuesday showed manufacturing across Europe's major economies endured another month of mostly deep decline in March, adding to the case for further easing in monetary policy.

But the ECB is widely expected to hold off an interest rate cut this month, instead waiting to see if a grim economic picture improves before using its limited remaining margin for manoeuvre to lower borrowing costs further.

The central bank is also expected to try to calm investors worried about the euro zone crisis flaring up again.

"We are waiting for Thursday. We are looking for a dovish tone without anything officially changing," one trader said.

Appetite for risk has persisted after the periphery proved largely resilient to Cyprus's bailout and the continued political deadlock in Italy, mainly thanks to the ECB's as-yet untested promise to buy bonds of countries that ask for help.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields fell 4.1 basis points to 4.93 percent and the Italian equivalent eased 4.8 bps to 4.60 percent.

"It looks like risk is going back on despite the low level of Bund yields," Crossley said.

Investors would also keep an eye on U.S. private sector jobs numbers due later this session, before a key monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday.