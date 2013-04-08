* Hunt for yield underpins Spanish and Italian debt
* Portugal's debt falls after court rejects some austerity
* German yields need fresh impetus to fall below 1.20 pct
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, April 8 Italian and Spanish borrowing
costs fell on Monday as a hunt for returns continued to underpin
high-yielding debt, while Portuguese funding costs rose after
its constitutional court rejected some austerity measures.
Non-German euro zone debt was mostly higher, extending
Friday's moves, when the prospect of interest from Japanese
investors following the announcement of extraordinary stimulus
steps by its central bank, lifted debt markets.
"Investors, not only in Europe, but across the globe are
struggling to find pick-up or to find high-yielding assets, so
this is supporting not only Spain and Italy but also the likes
of Belgium and France and also the other semi-core countries,"
Michael Leister, senior interest rate strategist at Commerzbank
said.
"What is noticeable is indeed this resilience towards the
negative newsflow we had with regards to Portugal. We see quite
a pronounced underperformance of Portuguese paper."
Portuguese yields rose 10 basis points to 6.53
percent with traders citing concerns over the country's ability
to keep its bailout programme on track after a court overturned
planned austerity measures worth 900 million
euros.
The cost of insuring Portuguese debt against default rose 17
basis points to 430 bps.
Ten-year Spanish yields fell 6 bps to 4.72
percent and the Italian equivalent eased 10 bps to
4.31 percent, extending Friday's rally which was boosted by an
influx of cash from Asia following the Bank of Japan's stimulus
plans.
"Given everybody is in a search for yield mode naturally
those (Spanish and Italian) markets have more upside then semi
core markets whose yields have come down quite massively," the
trader said.
French and Belgian borrowing costs touched fresh record
lows, with higher-rated euro zone debt having particularly
benefited on Friday from speculation Japanese investors would
switch out of local government debt into euro zone bonds after
the BoJ announcement.
French 10-year bond yields hit a record low at
1.71 percent and the Belgian equivalent at 1.928
percent.
German Bund futures were 7 ticks lower at 146.27,
having risen on Friday to their highest since June 2012 after
U.S. jobs data came in much lower than expected.
Gloomy economic fundamentals in the euro zone helped take
10-year German yields below 1.20 percent on Friday to their
lowest levels since right before ECB President Mario Draghi
promised to do whatever it takes to protect the euro in late
July.
Ten-year German yields were last flat at 1.22
percent. Analysts say German Bunds are becoming expensive and
need a fresh trigger to take them sustainably below the 1.20
percent level.
For Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist, at Natixis the
German debt rally is overdone.
He expected forward Euribor rates to fall because of excess
liquidity and bets for a more accommodative ECB and short-dated
German yields to stay put, widening the spread between the two.
"We have this floor at zero percent due to the ECB's
reluctance to cut the deposit rate. While we are expecting a
fall in forward Euribors, we believe that short-dated German
bonds have no more upside potential," Regnat said.
"So we would be seller of two-year German bonds and we would
receive swap simultaneously," he said.
