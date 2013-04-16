* Italian retail bond well received by markets

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, April 16 Italian debt yields fell on Tuesday as a sale of Italian retail bonds was well received by markets, while German bond yields rose as investors took profits after the recent bond rally.

Orders for Italy's 2017 BTP Italia reached a total of 10 billion euros at the beginning of the second and last day of sale, data from the Italian Bourse showed on Tuesday.

Demand for the bond prompted the treasury to announce an early closing for the sale of 1530 GMT on Tuesday.

"I guess by the end of this day they should arrive up to 15 billion euros," Chiara Manenti, fixed income strategist at Intesa SanPaolo said.

"This is a positive step in the Italian refinancing of the deficit because of larger revisions of cash deficit that have to be financed this year."

Italy's caretaker government earlier in April sharply hiked its targets for public debt this year and next despite waves of austerity measures.

Italian 10 yields fell 3.4 basis points to 4.31 percent.

The German equivalent was up 3.1 basis points at 1.3 percent, as German Bund futures fell 35 ticks to 145.69.

The move lower coincided with data out of Germany showing German analyst and investor sentiment fell sharply in April and by more than expected in a Reuters poll.

With German bond yields close to the "crisis level" troughs seen last year, when a euro zone break-up was considered by many as a realistic possibility, analysts said it would take a constant flow of negative news to drive them much lower.

"For me, the biggest part of the rally has already happened, I don't expect 10-year yields to go much lower from this level," Giansanti added," said Alessandro Giansanti, senior rate strategist at ING.

LACKING CONVICTION

The small size of the moves was reflective of the fact that market participants are struggling to draw a clear picture of the economic outlook and therefore reluctant to make any big, decisive bets, analysts say.

"There is very low conviction out there. People don't seem to have any idea on what they should be doing," one trader said.

While the economic picture remains weak and would, in normal circumstances, scare investors away from risk, the European Central Bank's bond-buying pledge has kept demand ripe for lower rated euro zone debt.

This was providing investors with an opportunity to put on relative trades, according to some analysts.

"We are recommending buying Portugal against Italy," Jean Francois Robin, head of strategy at Natixis said.

While he said there is a big risk that Italy will have an unstable government or face new elections, after inconclusive elections earlier this year, he sees some value in Portugal.

The country's problems came back into focus after the rejection of some deficit-busting measures by Portugal's top court on April 5.

But Robin said an agreement to extend the maturities of emergency loans extended to Portugal by the European Union by seven years had given the country some breathing space. (Editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)