LONDON May 24 German Bund futures reversed losses on Friday as weak equity markets prompted investors to buy German debt and take profit on riskier, lower-rated paper.

Bund futures were up 16 basis points at 144.56, having hit two-month lows earlier in the day after German Ifo business survey beat forecasts.

Ten-year Italian and Spanish yields extended their rise. Italian yields were up 11 bps at 4.15 percent and Spain's were 11 bps higher at 4.42 percent.

"If you take a medium-term time span... we had a decent rally. Currently the equity weakness is a catalyst for profit taking in the periphery," said one trader, adding this was giving Bunds some support. He said, however, there was some minor resistance at 144.60.