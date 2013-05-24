UPDATE 1-Yingde shareholders vote to keep two co-founders on board -sources
* Industrial gases company in midst of takeover battle (Adds Yingde board's letter, details of takeover offers, minority shareholders)
LONDON May 24 German Bund futures reversed losses on Friday as weak equity markets prompted investors to buy German debt and take profit on riskier, lower-rated paper.
Bund futures were up 16 basis points at 144.56, having hit two-month lows earlier in the day after German Ifo business survey beat forecasts.
Ten-year Italian and Spanish yields extended their rise. Italian yields were up 11 bps at 4.15 percent and Spain's were 11 bps higher at 4.42 percent.
"If you take a medium-term time span... we had a decent rally. Currently the equity weakness is a catalyst for profit taking in the periphery," said one trader, adding this was giving Bunds some support. He said, however, there was some minor resistance at 144.60.
* Industrial gases company in midst of takeover battle (Adds Yingde board's letter, details of takeover offers, minority shareholders)
* Asian G20 members worry of protectioniosm rhetoric (Adds reaction from Asian policymakers)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.