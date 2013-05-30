LONDON May 30 German Bund futures rose on
Thursday as global stock markets came under selling pressure,
with bond investors reluctant to place big bets before a sale of
Italian paper.
Italy will offer up to 5.75 billion euros of bonds maturing
in 2018 and 2023.
Short-term Italian borrowing costs rose at an auction on
Wednesday for the first time since March. The country's
long-term yields are expected to edge higher at the sale later
this session but should still meet healthy demand, traders said.
"There was a concession yesterday so I assume it will be
fine. I think people are a bit long Italy, there might be a bit
of supply indigestion around," he said.
Bund futures rose 25 ticks higher at 143.66 as
global equities fell and U.S. Treasuries clawed back losses in
the previous session.
The recent rise in German and U.S. yields came after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the central bank
may decide to cut its bond purchases in the coming few policy
meetings if data shows the economy is gathering pace.
Against that backdrop, investors will keep a close eye on
U.S. releases this session, including gross domestic product
numbers and initial jobless claims.