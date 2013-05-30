* Italian bonds fall as investors make room for bond sale
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, May 30 Italian bonds edged lower on
Thursday as investors made room for an auction which was
expected to attract decent demand as higher yields made the
bonds more attractive.
Italy will offer up to 5.75 billion euros of bonds maturing
in 2018 and 2023.
Short-term Italian borrowing costs rose at an auction on
Wednesday for the first time since March and long-term yields
are expected to edge higher at the sale later this session.
Any rise in borrowing costs however would reflect the recent
sell-off in broader euro zone debt driven by the possibility
that the Federal Reserve may scale back bond-purchases, analysts
said.
"Markets sold off everywhere, not only in Italy. It's not a
sign that there is a particular weakness in the BTP market, it's
a sign that global debt markets sold off over the last couple of
weeks," Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP Paribas
said.
"At current level of yields, (the bonds are) relatively
attractive."
Ten-year Italian government bond yields were
2.8 basis points higher at 4.21 percent, while the Spanish
equivalent was up 2 bps at 4.43 percent.
"There was a concession yesterday so I assume it will be
fine. I think people are a bit long (have bought) Italy, there
might be a bit of supply indigestion around," he said.
The rally in riskier peripheral debt this year was recently
undermined by concerns the Fed may soon begin unwinding a
ultra-easy monetary policy program that has underpinned global
financial markets by flooding them with liquidity.
The prospect of this exit has also weighed on safe-haven
German Bunds but the cheaper debt prices attracted back buyers,
also driving the contract higher on the day.
German Bund futures were 18 ticks higher at 143.59,
as global equities came under selling pressure overnight.
Ten-year yields fell 1.4 basis points to 1.48 percent, having
hit their highest in nearly three months on Wednesday at 1.519
percent.
"When we look at domestic factors, activity, inflation,
unemployment, conditions are still in place to have lower
(German) yields," Jacq said. "We are recommending long (buy) the
Bunds at 1.50 (percent) with the target closer to 1.40 for the
weeks ahead."
Investors will get fresh insight into the health of the euro
zone economy with sentiment data released later this session.
They will also keep a close eye on U.S. releases, including
gross domestic product numbers and initial jobless claims, as
they try to gauge the Fed's next move.