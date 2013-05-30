* Italian bonds rise after decent auction
* Italy sold at the top end of target, yields rose
* Bunds rise after recent sell-off
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, May 30 Italian yields turned lower on
Thursday after an auction of five- and 10-year paper attracted
decent demand from investors enticed by a recent pick-up in
yields.
Italy sold at the top end of its planned 4-5.75 billion euro
range even though yields rose at the auction and demand was
lower than this year's average for similar bond sales.
Analysts said the rise in borrowing costs however reflected
the recent global move driven by the possibility that the
Federal Reserve may scale back bond purchases, rather than any
concerns related specifically to Italy.
"It is a function of the concerns about U.S. policy, that
big sharp rise that we have seen in U.S. bond yields and the
volatility and the rise in JGB (Japanese) yields," Marc Ostwald,
strategist at Monument Securities said. "Euro zone yields can't
be immune to that."
Italian borrowing costs over ten years were
4.4 basis points lower at 4.14 percent, having risen in early
trade before the auction. Spanish bonds also recovered early
losses, with yields last trading flat at 4.40 percent.
A sale of 10-year paper attracted bids worth 1.38 times the
amount on offer, below this year's 1.469 average.
The yield at the auction was 4.14 percent, higher than 3.94
percent at a similar sale in April but also below a 2013 average
of 4.477 percent.
The Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy programme has
underpinned global financial markets by flooding them with
liquidity and the first hints of an exit have also weighed on
safe-haven German Bunds. But cheaper debt prices attracted back
buyers, also driving the contract higher on the day.
German Bund futures were 28 ticks higher at 143.69,
and 10-year yields 2.2 basis points lower to 1.48 percent. They
hit their highest in nearly three months on Wednesday at 1.519
percent.
"When we look at domestic factors, activity, inflation,
unemployment, conditions are still in place to have lower
(German) yields," Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP
Paribas said.
"We are recommending long (buy) the Bunds at 1.50 (percent)
with the target closer to 1.40 for the weeks ahead."
Investors will also keep a close eye on U.S. releases,
including gross domestic product numbers and initial jobless
claims, as they try to gauge the Fed's next move.