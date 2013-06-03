(Corrects lead to say bonds could stabilise, not remain at cheaper levels)

LONDON, June 3 German Bund futures edged higher on Monday, taking their cue from weaker equity markets, and analysts said bond prices could stabilise in the absence of strong data.

Manufacturing data for the euro zone and the United States are both due this session and the latter will be of particular interest as investors try to gauge when the Federal Reserve may begin unwinding its monetary stimulus.

Investors have become particularly sensitive to U.S. data, as concerns it may soon exit its ultra-loose monetary policy hit financial markets across the board. German Bund futures in May saw their biggest monthly loss since January.

Bunds were last six ticks higher on the day at 143.77 as European stock index futures pointed to a lower open.

"The sell-off has gone quite far already," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank said, referring to German Bunds. "The market has a good chance of stabilising at these levels if the data doesn't come consistently strong, which we do not expect." (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Pravin Char)