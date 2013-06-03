* Bunds fall in choppy trading after euro zone PMI data

* Peripheral debt falls on Fed uncertainty

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, June 3 A better-than-expected euro zone manufacturing survey weighed on safe-haven German bonds on Monday but was not strong enough to pull lower-rated euro zone debt out of the doldrums.

The downturn in euro zone manufacturing eased markedly last month, a business survey showed on Monday.

But lingering investor concerns about when the U.S. Federal Reserve may start unwinding its monetary stimulus kept the broader euro zone bond markets - notably Spain and Italy - under selling pressure.

"Italy, and particularly Spain, saw improvements in manufacturing PMIs which will reignite hopes that the worst is over for some of these peripheral economies... that's clearly negative news for Bunds," Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets said.

But the euro zone debt market would continue to be driven by U.S. data, he said.

German Bund futures were 38 ticks lower at 143.33, having reversed early gains after the data.

Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 48.3, ahead of an earlier flash reading of 47.8 but spending its 22nd month below the 50 level that divides growth from contraction.

Investors are now focused on the U.S. manufacturing numbers for more insight into the Fed's thinking, after chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank may taper its bond purchases.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were 7 ticks higher on the day at 4.5 percent. Analysts said issuance on Thursday was weighing on prices. Italian borrowing costs over ten years rose 6.1 bps to 4.21 percent.

The concern over the future of Fed monetary support was also weighing on some higher-rated issuers. Ten-year French yields were 4 basis points higher at 2.00 percent Belgian yields 3.5 bps higher at 2.27 percent.

Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis, recommended buying Belgian debt versus German bonds in the 4-6 year part of the curve.

"Belgian debt is really attractive right now in terms of valuation," he said.