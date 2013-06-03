* Bunds fall in choppy trade; data shows downturn easing * Analysts say PMI data eases pressure on ECB for action * Fed uncertainty weighs on broader euro zone debt By Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, June 3 Better-than-expected euro zone manufacturing data weighed on safe-haven German bonds on Monday, while broader euro zone debt prices fell on concerns that monetary stimulus may be curbed. A survey showing the downturn in manufacturing eased markedly last month took pressure off the ECB to loosen monetary policy, some analysts said. Against that backdrop, uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve may start unwinding its monetary stimulus also weighed. "There were hopes or speculation that the ECB will have to do more, but at least for the very short term, it seems like with the data improving, the pressure has eased in a way for the ECB to act at least with regards to rate cuts," Michael Leister, senior interest rate strategist at Commerzbank said. "Overall, we still believe (ECB President Mario) Draghi will be very keen not to provide more fuel to this increase in rates we have seen across the board, very short-term rates but also Bund rates. "So I think he will stress that the ECB is ready to do what is needed." German Bund futures hit their lowest since mid-March at 143.98, down 73 ticks on the day, having reversed early gains right after the data. Concerns the Fed may soon start turning off the liquidity tap pressured yields across the credit spectrum. Ten-year Spanish yields rose 9.5 basis points to 4.53 percent while Italian yields were 8.5 bps higher at 4.23 percent. French, Dutch and Belgian borrowing costs also rose, between 4 and 6 basis points on the day, as investors looked to U.S. manufacturing numbers later this session for more insight into the Fed's thinking. San Francisco Fed President John Williams said an improving U.S. economy would allow it to pare back its bond buying, but low inflation needed to be closely watched. "I think the PMI started (the Bund move) and those Williams comments have been behind the latest down move," one trader said. "What Draghi said overnight combined with the data this morning, the risk is that he is more upbeat on Thursday." ECB President Mario Draghi said the euro zone economy was on track for a recovery later this year. Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis, recommended buying Belgian debt versus German bonds in the 4- TO 6-year part of the curve. Ten-year Belgian yields were 4 basis points higher at 2.28 percent, while five-year yields were 5.4 bps higher at 1.11 percent. "Belgian debt is really attractive right now in terms of valuation," he said.