London, June 10 German Bund futures opened steady on Monday and analysts expected yields to hold around current levels in the absence of major data this session and with no clarity about the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

Bunds were up 4 ticks at 143.43, after U.S. jobs data on Friday left investors uncertain about how soon the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to wind down its monetary stimulus.

"With the current yield levels, there is a chance for stabilisation in Treasuries, also in Bunds," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank said.

European stock index futures pointed to a lower open, with stock markets easing after Friday's strong gains as Chinese data suggested growth in the world's second largest economy was losing steam.