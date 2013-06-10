BRIEF-Enable Midstream Partners announces pricing of senior notes
* Enable Midstream Partners, Lp announces pricing of senior notes
LONDON, June 10 German Bunds hit a session low on Monday, tracking U.S. Treasuries lower, after Standard & Poor's raised its credit outlook on the United States to stable from negative, reducing bonds' safe-haven appeal.
Bunds hit a session low of 143.03, down 36 ticks on the day. One trader said a fall below a support level at 143.20 accelerated the move.
* On March 2, co entered into an amendment to its credit agreement dated as of october 6, 2016
March 6 Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs, ending a practice known as self-bonding.