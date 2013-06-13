LONDON, June 13 Yields on lower-rated euro zone
debt rose on Thursday as riskier assets came under selling
pressure and investors braced for a sale of Italian debt.
Japanese stocks plunged over 6 percent as the prospect of
reduced stimulus from central banks roiled markets and European
shares opened lower.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields rose
to their highest since April and were last 9 basis points higher
at 4.46 percent as investors also made room for a sale of three-
and 15-year bonds.
"It is partly to do with the auction but especially with the
Japanese (moves) in global markets. We had an aggressive
sell-off in (Japanese stocks) ... I think there is more
liquidation of carry trades globally," one trader said.
Spanish, Portuguese and Greek bonds also came under selling
pressure and Greek yields hit their highest since
early May at 10.82 percent, up 48 bps.