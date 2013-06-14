* Bonds rally across credit spectrum, led by peripherals
* News article provides excuse to buy back into cheapened
markets
* Markets likely to remain on edge before next week's Fed
meeting
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, June 14 Euro zone bonds rallied across
the credit spectrum on Friday after sharp losses in recent
weeks, as market opinion swayed away from the idea that the U.S.
Federal Reserve was likely to scale back monetary stimulus soon.
Investors had been looking for an excuse to buy back into
cheapened markets, analysts said, and a newspaper article
provided one.
The Wall Street Journal said an adjustment in the Fed's
bond-buying program did not mean that the U.S. central bank
would end it "all at once" or that the Fed was "anywhere near
raising short-term interest rates."
With nerves heightened ahead of a Fed policy meeting next
week, some said investors were unwinding their positions after
an "excessive" sell-off prompted by Chairman Ben Bernanke's
comments.
In May, Bernanke told Congress a decision to scale back the
$85 billion in bonds the Fed is buying each month could come at
one of the central bank's "next few meetings" if the economy
looked set to maintain momentum.
"The market was looking for a new reason to come back on the
buying side," Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis
said. "The sell-off has been really massive and with some mixed
data in the U.S., maybe investors were waiting for some kind of
signal."
The rally was led by riskier peripheral debt, with Spanish
government bond yields falling 8 basis points to
4.54 percent and the Italian equivalent falling
9.7 bps to 4.26 percent, having both risen last month.
Debt issued by more vulnerable Portugal rose even more
sharply, with 10-year yields falling 19 bps to
6.34 percent.
Borrowing costs of higher-rated euro zone debt also fell.
"The market's discussion on Fed policy has been completely
and utterly irrational, so divorced from the actual facts of
what the Fed has said," Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument
Securities said.
"That article basically has calmed nerves temporarily... in
principle what it does is encourage people to reach for a bit
more yield."
Financial markets have been choppy in recent weeks, with
trade dominated by views on the timing of a possible Fed exit
from ultra-loose monetary policy, making European assets
particularly sensitive to U.S. data releases.
Investors will get fresh indication of the health of the
world's largest economy with data releases later in the session
including industrial output and producer prices for May.
Figures on Thursday showed U.S. retail sales rose more than
expected in May and first-time applications for unemployment
benefits fell last week.
German Bunds also rallied. Bund futures rose 45
ticks to 143.64, having hit its lowest since mid-February
earlier in the week at 142.02.