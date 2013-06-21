LONDON, June 21 Ten-year Greek government bond
yields rose to their highest since late April as political
turmoil put the bailed out country back in the spotlight.
Greece's small Democratic Left party could pull out of Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras's ruling coalition after talks to
resume state television broadcasts collapsed, party officials
said on Thursday.
Ten-year Greek yields rose 70 basis points to
11.41 percent, as other euro zone peripheral yields fell.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that European foot-dragging
could leave Greece some 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) short
this year as some euro zone creditors were reluctant to roll
over their Greek debt holdings.
The IMF said that if its ongoing review of the Greek bailout
programme was concluded by the end of July, as expected, no
financing problems would arise.