LONDON, July 3 German Bunds rallied on Wednesday as rising political tension in Portugal prompted investors to favour safe-haven assets at the expense of riskier ones.

Portugal's prime minister refused to accept the resignation of his foreign minister on Tuesday, raising the stakes in a political crisis that could derail Lisbon's plan to exit an international bailout. Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar, the architect of the country's austerity drive, quit this week.

German Bund futures were 44 ticks higher at 142.13 and Italian BTP futures fell 76 ticks to 109.98, in a sign that lower-rated debt was poised for lower open.

"Portugal looks very wobbly ... we think there is a highly increased (chance) of second bailout being required," one trader said.