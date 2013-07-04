LONDON, July 4 Ten-year Portuguese bond yields
fell on Thursday as Portugal's government attempted to overcome
recent troubles while investors took to the sidelines before a
Spanish auction and European Central Bank meeting.
Foreign Minister Paulo Portas's rightist CDS-PP party met
all day on Wednesday and decided their leader would talk to
Portugal's prime minister in an attempt to find a way out of a
political crisis that unnerved bond markets this week and could
derail Lisbon's efforts to emerge form its international
bailout.
"Overnight there appeared to be some attempts to heal some
rifts within the coalition," one trader said, explaining the
move.
Ten-year Portuguese yields fell 27 basis
points to 7.26 percent, having soared above 8 percent in the
previous session. Five-year yields fell 35 bps to
6.53 percent. The yields on Spanish and Italian debt were
broadly flat.