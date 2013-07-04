* Concerns over debt sustainability weigh on Portuguese
bonds
* Liquidity thin due to U.S. holiday, before ECB meeting
* Investors look to ECB for reassurance after market turmoil
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, July 4 An early rebound in Portuguese
bonds, driven by government attempts to defuse its political
crisis, was short-lived on Thursday as investors fretted over
the country's ability to end its international bail out.
Two-year Portuguese yields jumped 41 basis
points to 5.9 percent as investors sold and five-year yields
rose to the psychologically important 7 percent level. Ten-year
yields rose 6 basis points to 7.59 percent.
Financial market widely consider 7 percent to be
unsustainably expensive if they remain for a period of time.
Portugal is already subject to a European Union/International
Monetary Fund bailout because raising money on regular markets
became too pricey.
The resignation of two ministers this week, triggering
prospects of a new election being fought over continued budget
austerity, saw Portugal's 10-year sovereign yields spike on
Wednesday above 8 percent, to near the levels at which it was
forced to seek the bailout two years ago.
Thursday's yield rise was greater in shorter-dated bonds,
suggesting investors are concerned about the country's ability
to service its debt and, tentatively, about the potential losses
to the private sector should Portugal have to restructure.
"The market is very nervous. The rebound was very
short-lived (and) the (July 4) U.S. holiday is killing volumes,"
one trader said.
"They (investors) are worried about political risk in
Portugal and a risk of a PSI-type event," he added, referring to
so-called private sector involvement that forced losses on
holders of Greek debt last year.
The difference between 10- and 2- year bond yields in
Portugal has fallen more than 100 basis points in two days.
Traditionally, longer-dated bonds offer a comfortably higher
return than short-dated ones to compensate investors for the
risk of holding an asset over a longer period of time.
SPANISH AUCTION
The turmoil in Portugal has dented investor appetite for
other lower-rated debt, but Spain easily sold bonds albeit at a
higher cost to the sovereign.
Madrid raised 4 billion euros - at the top end of the
target. The new five-year bond attracted bids worth 1.7 times
the amount on offer, while demand for a three-year bond was 3.5,
higher than this year's 2.56 average.
"The recent Portuguese-driven correction has enhanced the
attractiveness of Spanish bonds and the auction was taken down
very well," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA
Capital Markets in Edinburgh.
"The outlook in Portugal is very clouded. What's interesting
is that Italy and Spain have been relatively resilient."
Ten-year Spanish bond yields were up slightly
at 4.76 percent and the Italian equivalent was 5.1
basis points higher at 4.57 percent.
Analysts expect demand from domestic investors and the
European Central Bank's bond-buying programme to insulate Italy
and Spain for now. Portugal does not immediately qualify for the
programme.