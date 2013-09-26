LONDON, Sept 26 Italian bond yields rose on
Thursday as political uncertainty regarding its governing
coalition flared up, with centre-right lawmakers supporting
Silvio Berlusconi renewing threats to resign if he is expelled
from parliament.
Ten-year Italian bond yields rose 5.8 basis
points to 4.29 percent, underperforming other euro zone debt,
one day before an auction of five- and 10-year paper.
"It's supply tomorrow and political turmoil is back on the
agenda," one trader said.
"The members of Berlusconi's party are prepared to resign in
the event that Berlusconi is expelled from parliament in the
vote in ... October. It's in all Italian newspapers."