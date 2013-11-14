* Chairman-designate's remarks suggest Fed in no hurry to taper

* French GDP data disappoints, German growth slows

* Data reinforces case for accommodative ECB stance

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 14 Euro zone bonds rose on Thursday after Federal Reserve governor-designate Janet Yellen suggested she was in no hurry to scale back monetary stimulus.

Yellen, in remarks released ahead of her Senate confirmation hearing, said the U.S. central bank has "more work to do" to help an economy and labour market that are still underperforming.

A stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls number last week had prompted market participants to bring forward the expected timing of Fed tapering of its asset purchase programme.

In the euro zone, data showing the economy all but stagnated in the third quarter also supported the case for the European Central Bank's accommodative stance.

"We have the headlines from Yellen, from the U.S., we have an ECB which is talking about possible further stimulus ... so all of this is supportive," said Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank.

German bond futures were up 23 ticks on the day at 141.56, having rallied in the previous session after dovish comments from ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet.

Ten-year German yields fell 2 basis points to 1.72 percent, while yields on other highly rated euro zone debt were also 2 basis points lower. Italian yields fell 2.4 bps to 4.10 percent.

Praet told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Wednesday that the ECB could adopt negative interest rates or buy assets from banks if needed to lift inflation closer to its target. The ECB surprised markets last week with a rate cut.

FRAGILE RECOVERY

Data on Thursday reinforced the idea that the euro zone economy could do with more support, showing France's recovery fizzled out in the third quarter while German growth slowed.

France's economy unexpectedly contracted by 0.1 percent, adding to its bad news after Standard & Poor's last week downgraded the country's sovereign debt rating.

"The euro area recovery is very fragile and that will reinforce markets expectations that the ECB will maintain its accommodative stance for some time," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"But I think for them to ease further and to put the deposit rate into negative territory, you either need to see a complete reversal of the positive (trend) you have seen in the PMIs (purchasing managers' indexes) and/or a building of deflation pressures in the euro zone as a whole."

Ten-year French government bond yields fell 1.4 basis points to 2.20 percent, the Belgian equivalent fell 1.4 basis points to 2.45 percent, and Dutch yields fell 1.8 basis points to 2.07 percent.

"We still have very decent buying flows on the soft-core area, mainly on the Netherlands and also on France" said Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis, adding that the interest in France was surprising given the recent news flow.

"Investors are still seeking bonds which are offering higher yields than Germany and for us, this should be the case for the coming weeks."