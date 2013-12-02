BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON Dec 2 Portuguese government bond yields jumped on Monday, one day before Portugal begin a bond swap exchange aimed at alleviating redemption payments next year.
The bailed-out country will offer to swap 2014 and 2015 bonds for bonds maturing in 2017 and 2018, the IGCP debt agency said on Monday.
"There is a net issuance in bonds in duration because they buy back short bonds and they issue four and five years," one trader said.
Ten-year Portuguese bond yields rose 10 bps on the day to 6.00 pct, while five-year yields were up 19 bps at 5.11 percent.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates