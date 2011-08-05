* Peripheral/German yield spreads come off highs on ECB buying

* Italian 10-year bond yields overtake Spain's

* Investors concerned over EU ability to contain crisis (Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Aug 5 The European Central Bank bought Portuguese and Irish government bonds on Friday, slightly easing pressure on Italian and other euro zone peripheral debt, which had earlier offered euro-era high premiums over less risky Germany.

But Italian 10-year yields overtook those of Spain for the first time since May 2010 with both remaining above 6 percent, highlighting investor concern over euro zone policymakers' failure to get to grips with a deepening sovereign debt crisis.

Analysts were sceptical contacts between European leaders later in the day would be sufficient to restore calm to global financial markets after a week of heavy losses in stocks and euro zone peripheral debt.

"What can they (EU officials) say apart from nothing? At the end of the day unless they buy (Italian) BTPs and Spanish bonds it's going to get worst before it gets better," a London trader said.

The premium of Italian and Spanish government bonds over German Bunds hit euro era highs, as did those of Belgium and France, as the crisis spread far beyond the most heavily indebted countries.

But some peripheral yield spreads over German benchmarks later came off their highs, with traders saying the European Central Bank was buying Portuguese and Irish bonds "in small amounts".

The ECB revived on Thursday its bond-purchasing programme, by what was seen as "token" buying of Portuguese and Italian bonds, and said it would expand liquidity operations.

But signs it had no immediate plans to start purchasing Italian and Spanish debt fuelled concerns European authorities were not doing enough to contain a crisis that could soon shut the euro zone's third and fourth largest economy out of commercial markets.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy will discuss financial markets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, Sarkozy's office said in a statement.

Analysts say European officials have to do more to come to grips with this new phase of the crisis, where core economies could become the next in the line of fire.

"You need to show that you can come into the market in size in order to break this particular trend that we are seeing right now," Orlando Green, fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole said.

Ten-year Italian/German government bond yield spreads hit a euro-era high of 416 basis points but were last at 387 basis points, down 7 bps on the day.

Spanish , Belgian and French equivalents also hit their highest levels since the euro was launched in 1999, but have since also come off those highs. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

ITALY IN SPOTLIGHT

Italian bonds came back into the spotlight as 10-year yields overtook those of Spain for the first time in 15 months. Ten-year Italian debt yielded 6.18 percent, above 6.11 percent on the Spanish counterpart.

Both countries' yields were headed towards the 7 percent level, above which funding costs are considered to be unsustainable.

"We are in new territory, because Italy and Spain are now in danger of not being able to raise funds in the markets," Green.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 was slightly lower on the day in volatile trading, having earlier hit its highest in nearly a year.

It could rebound if U.S. jobs data disappoints and fuels fears that the world's largest economy could skid into a fresh recession.

U.S. non-farm payrolls are expected to have risen by 85,000, according to a Reuters survey, after a measly 18,000 gain in June. . (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)