LONDON, Aug 5 The European Central Bank bought Portuguese and Irish government bonds on Friday, easing pressure on Italian and other euro zone peripheral debt, which had earlier offered euro-era high premiums over less risky Germany.

But Italian 10-year yields overtook those of Spain for the first time since May 2010. Both yields remained above 6 percent, underscoring investor concern over euro zone policymakers' failure to get to grips with a deepening sovereign debt crisis.

Analysts were sceptical contacts between European leaders later in the day would be sufficient to restore calm to global financial markets after a week of heavy losses in stocks and euro zone peripheral debt.

"What can they (EU officials) say apart from nothing? At the end of the day unless they buy (Italian) BTPs and Spanish bonds it's going to get worst before it gets better," a London trader said.

The premium of Italian and Spanish government bonds over German Bunds hit euro era highs, as did those of Belgium and France, as the crisis spread far beyond the most heavily indebted countries.

But peripheral yield spreads over German benchmarks later came off their highs, with traders saying the European Central Bank was buying Portuguese and Irish bonds "in small amounts".

The ECB revived on Thursday its bond-purchasing programme, by what was seen as "token" buying of Portuguese and Irish bonds, and said it would expand liquidity operations.

But signs it had no immediate plans to start purchasing Italian and Spanish debt fuelled concerns European authorities were not doing enough to contain a crisis that could soon shut the euro zone's third and fourth largest economy out of commercial markets.

The leaders of Germany, France and Spain will hold crisis talks about Europe's spiralling debt crisis on Friday after China and Japan called for global policy cooperation following a market rout.

Analysts say European officials have to do more to come to grips with this new phase of the crisis, where core economies could become the next in the line of fire.

"You need to show that you can come into the market in size in order to break this particular trend that we are seeing right now," Orlando Green, fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole said.

Ten-year Italian/German government bond yield spreads hit a euro-era high of 416 basis points but were last at 378 basis points, down 16 bps on the day.

Spanish , Belgian and French equivalents also hit their highest levels since the euro was launched in 1999, but have since also come off those highs. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

ITALY IN SPOTLIGHT

Italian bonds came back into the spotlight as 10-year yields overtook those of Spain for the first time in 15 months.

Ten-year Italian debt yielded 6.14 percent, above its Spanish equivalent which traded 28 basis points lower on the day at 6.03 percent.

"I presume it's just domestic buying," a second trader said, in reference to a tightening in the 10-year Spanish/German bond yield spread.

Both countries' yields were headed towards the 7 percent level, above which funding costs are considered to be unsustainable.

"We are in new territory, because Italy and Spain are now in danger of not being able to raise funds in the markets," said Green.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 slumped in volatile trading in what traders said was a bout of profit-taking ahead of key U.S. jobs data. The Bund had rallied to its highest in nearly a year in early morning trading.

"We're getting to levels where if any (Bund yield) lows are taken, people will book some profits also because we have the payrolls numbers today. It's going to remain jumpy," the second trader said.

Investors will keep a close eye on U.S. jobs data later in the session for insight into the U.S. labor market and to gauge whether the world's largest economy is on the brink of a new recession.

U.S. non-farm payrolls are expected to have risen by 85,000, according to a Reuters survey, after a measly 18,000 gain in June. . (Additional Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Ron Askew)