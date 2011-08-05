* Peripheral/German yield spreads come off highs on ECB buying

* Italian 10-year bond yields overtake Spain's

* Investors concerned over EU ability to contain crisis

* Jobs data eases some U.S. recession fears (Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Aug 5 Forecast-beating U.S. jobs data and ECB purchases of Portuguese and Irish bonds pushed Bunds lower on Friday and strengthened bonds issued by Italy and Spain, though their 10-year yields stayed above 6 percent in a sign they remain under pressure.

A report that U.S. payrolls added 117,000 jobs in July cooled recession fears in the world's largest economy, but the seriousness of the euro zone crisis suggests relief will be brief and safe-haven assets stay in demand.

The leaders of Germany, France and Spain scheduled crisis talks later in the day after China and Japan called for global policy cooperation to stop market panic.

But as in the run-up to most meetings of euro zone policymakers, little of substance was expected.

"What can they say apart from nothing? At the end of the day unless they buy (Italian) BTPs and Spanish bonds it's going to get worse before it gets better," a London trader said.

Sources told Reuters late afternoon that the European Central Bank was ready to buy Italian or Spanish bonds if Italy committed to specific reforms.

September Bund futures FGBLc1 extended falls thereafter. The contract dropped as low as 131.42 in after-hours European trading, down 135 ticks on the day and dipping from around 132.24 in late trading.

Italian 10-year yields overtook those of Spain for the first time since May 2010, with some analysts saying such elevated yield levels showed the euro zone was heading towards a decisive moment in its history.

Italy's underperformance has raised fears of a broader euro zone crisis that would raise questions about the currency union itself. Belgian and French government bond yield spreads over German Bunds also hit euro era highs this week.

"The fact that France is trading at 84 bps over Germany tells you how nervous the market is about the whole project," said Russell Silberston, head of global interest rates at Investec Asset Management.

"We are on the edge here for the entire euro zone. We are very underweight peripherals and until we get some clarity on the situation we stay that way," said Silberston, who manages $31 billion worth of fixed income assets globally.

He prefers bonds issued by Germany, Australia, Norway, Canada and "a little bit" of the UK and the U.S. and sees little reason to invest in anything other than triple-A paper in the near term. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic of euro zone government bond spreads

TOO LITTLE. TOO LATE?

ECB purchases of Portuguese and Irish bonds helped the two countries' two-year bond yields dip by 68 and 115 basis points respectively to 14.3 and 13.8 percent. However, markets were not convinced the action would buy too much time for the periphery.

Traders warned only small amounts were needed to trigger significant moves in the highly illiquid Portuguese and Irish markets and that the spread tightening seen in Italy and Spain was probably driven by domestic investors --some of them are required to hold the sovereigns' paper in their portfolio --and thus not a sign of improved mood.

"You need to show that you can come into the market in size in order to break this particular trend that we are seeing right now," said Orlando Green, fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole.

Ten-year Italian/German government bond yield spreads , which hit a euro-era high of 416 bps earlier this week, were last at 376 bps, down 18 bps on the day.

The better-than-expected U.S. data was unlikely to make investors willing to take more risk next week.

"I would be very cautious about it. The three month average of the change in non-farm payrolls is 72,000. It isn't enough. It needs to be stronger," Investec's Silberston said.

"We still think that growth is going to pick up in the second half of the year, but there is a real danger at the moment. This crisis needs to pass very quickly, otherwise confidence starts to decline." (Editing by John Stonestreet)