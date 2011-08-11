* German Bunds rise after as equities fall on French bank
worries
* Bunds vulnerable to profit taking as valuations seen
stretched
* Spanish, Italian 10-year bond yields hover around 5 pct
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Aug 11 German Bunds crept higher on
Thursday in choppy trade as European shares fell, with concerns
over the spreading euro zone debt crisis underpinning demand for
safe-haven assets.
The backdrop was overwhelmingly supportive for Bunds
although the future dipped in and out of negative territory
throughout the morning: there is no imminent solution to the
debt crisis, the global economy is sluggish and fears over the
outlook for French banks put stocks under renewed pressure.
While European Central Bank buying this week has helped keep
Spanish and Italian bonds yields around sustainable 5 percent
levels, analysts said more had to be done to calm unsettled
financial markets.
"You have got a buyer there but it's not necessarily so far
making people feel more comfortable about Italy and Spain's
credit quality," John Davies, fixed income strategist at WestLB
said.
That was evident by CDS levels on those debt, he said. The
cost of insuring both Italian and Spanish debt against default
edged higher on Thursday.
"Shifting the price of bond in a very dysfunctional,
illiquid market is not the same as restoring confidence in the
general investor view of the underlying credit quality," Davies
added.
German Bund futures FGBLc1 hit a session high of 134.54,
up 44 ticks on the day, as sharp declines in French bank shares
dragged the financial sector and European shares in turn lower.
The future last traded up 9 ticks at 134.19 after falling in
and out of negative territory while trading in a wide range.
The Bund clocked its biggest daily rise in 15 years in the
previous session as rumours of a French sovereign downgrade and
concerns focused on bank Societe Generale's financial
solidity -- all denied -- fuelled talk the euro zone's second
largest economy could become a crisis victim.
German bond prices were getting to expensive levels,
however, and some said they were vulnerable to profit-taking.
"I can't see what's going to stop it apart from at some
stage you have got to look at outright levels of yields and
think we are just getting a bit carried away as Bunds approach
two percent," a trader said.
WHAT NEXT?
Yields on 10-year Italian bonds shed 4.6 basis
points to 5.06 percent, while the Spanish equivalent
eased 2.5 basis points to 5.01 percent.
"(The ECB) are buying Italian and Spanish bonds this
morning, but only bits of them," another trader said.
Some analysts said that even committed and sustained
purchases of those bonds by the ECB would not be enough to calm
markets in the long-term.
"It's clear that until we have a response from politicians,
the market will be moving all over," said Achilleas
Georgolopoulos, fixed income strategist at Lloyds Bank.
Politicians had to show commitment to fiscal discipline and
implement a July agreement to increase the power of the euro
zone's rescue fund as soon as possible, analysts said.
Euro zone leaders agreed in July to give the EFSF rescue
fund power to buy sovereign bonds on the secondary market and to
extend to Greece a new multi-billion euro bailout. The expansion
of the EFSF's role has to be endorsed by national parliaments.
"Officials are already behind the curve on (broadening the
scope of the EFSF), so whatever has been agreed will be
implemented but will have to go a step further because the
market will have moved against it," Georgolopoulos said.
