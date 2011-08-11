* German Bunds rise after as equities fall on French bank worries

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Aug 11 German Bunds crept higher on Thursday in choppy trade as European shares fell, with concerns over the spreading euro zone debt crisis underpinning demand for safe-haven assets.

The backdrop was overwhelmingly supportive for Bunds although the future dipped in and out of negative territory throughout the morning: there is no imminent solution to the debt crisis, the global economy is sluggish and fears over the outlook for French banks put stocks under renewed pressure.

While European Central Bank buying this week has helped keep Spanish and Italian bonds yields around sustainable 5 percent levels, analysts said more had to be done to calm unsettled financial markets.

"You have got a buyer there but it's not necessarily so far making people feel more comfortable about Italy and Spain's credit quality," John Davies, fixed income strategist at WestLB said.

That was evident by CDS levels on those debt, he said. The cost of insuring both Italian and Spanish debt against default edged higher on Thursday.

"Shifting the price of bond in a very dysfunctional, illiquid market is not the same as restoring confidence in the general investor view of the underlying credit quality," Davies added.

German Bund futures FGBLc1 hit a session high of 134.54, up 44 ticks on the day, as sharp declines in French bank shares dragged the financial sector and European shares in turn lower.

The future last traded up 9 ticks at 134.19 after falling in and out of negative territory while trading in a wide range.

The Bund clocked its biggest daily rise in 15 years in the previous session as rumours of a French sovereign downgrade and concerns focused on bank Societe Generale's financial solidity -- all denied -- fuelled talk the euro zone's second largest economy could become a crisis victim.

German bond prices were getting to expensive levels, however, and some said they were vulnerable to profit-taking.

"I can't see what's going to stop it apart from at some stage you have got to look at outright levels of yields and think we are just getting a bit carried away as Bunds approach two percent," a trader said.

WHAT NEXT?

Yields on 10-year Italian bonds shed 4.6 basis points to 5.06 percent, while the Spanish equivalent eased 2.5 basis points to 5.01 percent.

"(The ECB) are buying Italian and Spanish bonds this morning, but only bits of them," another trader said.

Some analysts said that even committed and sustained purchases of those bonds by the ECB would not be enough to calm markets in the long-term.

"It's clear that until we have a response from politicians, the market will be moving all over," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, fixed income strategist at Lloyds Bank.

Politicians had to show commitment to fiscal discipline and implement a July agreement to increase the power of the euro zone's rescue fund as soon as possible, analysts said.

Euro zone leaders agreed in July to give the EFSF rescue fund power to buy sovereign bonds on the secondary market and to extend to Greece a new multi-billion euro bailout. The expansion of the EFSF's role has to be endorsed by national parliaments.

"Officials are already behind the curve on (broadening the scope of the EFSF), so whatever has been agreed will be implemented but will have to go a step further because the market will have moved against it," Georgolopoulos said. (Editing by John Stonestreet)