* Bunds slip after Merkel-Sarkozy meeting announced

* Volatility remains high, driven by equity markets

* ECB buying pushes Spanish yield below 5 percent

By William James

LONDON, Aug 11 Bunds ended a volatile session lower on Thursday as signs of fresh action by euro zone leaders buoyed hope of a longer-term solution to the region's crisis, but fragile sentiment meant a return to one-year highs could not be ruled out.

Debt issued by Italy and Spain continued to outperform as the European Central Bank bought bonds for a fourth consecutive session after agreeing to intervene in markets to stop the euro zone debt crisis infecting the currency bloc's larger states.

German debt futures FGBlc1 settled 80 ticks lower at 133.30, having traded a wide 166-tick range as risk appetite ebbed and flowed in line with volatile equity markets where French banks were in focus.

Stocks recovered losses to weigh on safe-haven Bunds after French and German leaders announced they would meet next week -- raising the prospect of further steps towards improving euro zone governance and fiscal coordination.

"It begs the question of what they have to say. We know Germany is against euro bonds, though if it's anything to do with naked short selling (bans) then that will temporarily help to settle markets down," a London-based bond strategist said.

"But people have been disappointed before... previous short selling bans haven't really helped to turn the tide."

Analysts said the meeting could help to calm nerves over the sluggish progress towards implementing ambitious plans to expand the role of the region's rescue fund to provide a more permanent backstop for the likes of Spain and Italy.

Bund futures volumes far outweighed the level of trade in cash bond markets according to market participants, indicating that much of the money moving around was based on short-term speculation rather than a reasoned appraisal of fundamentals.

This exacerbated the effect of thinned summer liquidity and meant a break above the one-year highs of 134.54, set in the previous session and tested earlier in the day, could not be ruled out. Last August' s high of 134.77 was the next target above that, analysts said.

French 10-year government bond yields ended the session at their lowest since November of 3.06 percent, having earlier underperformed as equity markets concerns spilled over.

SPAIN AT TARGET LEVELS?

Traders said the European Central Bank had bought Italian and Spanish bonds, but in a much lower volume than earlier this week. The market impact was muted, but enough to see Spanish 10-year bond yields dip below 5 percent for the first time since February.

Data from trading platform MTS showed volumes of Italian debt traded between Monday and Wednesday were concentrated on longer-dated debt, in contrast to recent trends. This appeared to add weight to the market's view that ECB bond buying had been focused in the five- to 10-year sector.

The Spanish yield hit a low of 4.97 percent while Italian yields sank as far as 5.02 percent -- supporting the view among some analysts that the ECB was targeting a 5 percent level for both countries.

While ECB buying this week has helped keep Spanish and Italian yields near a more sustainable 5 percent level, analysts said more had to be done to calm markets.

"You have got a buyer there but it's not necessarily so far making people feel more comfortable about Italy and Spain's credit quality," John Davies, fixed income strategist at WestLB said.

"Shifting the price of bond in a very dysfunctional, illiquid market is not the same as restoring confidence in the general investor view of the underlying credit quality," Davies added. (Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Toby Chopra)