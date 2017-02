LONDON Dec 13 German Bund futures extended losses along with UK gilts after the Bank of England bought back gilts on Tuesday.

The BoE received an offer-to-cover ratio of 2.42 when it bought 1.7 billion pounds of long-dated gilts.

German Bunds hit a session-low at 135.97 and last stood down 36 ticks on the day at 136.18. Gilt futures were down 41 ticks on the day at 115.22.

"Gilts (are) lower because of an aggressively subscribed buy-back," one trader said.

(Reporting by London Bonds Team)